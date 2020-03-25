The advance of the coronavirus at a global level has generated that the usual internal political tensions of the countries take a second, and even a third plane. The vast majority of administrations have fully devoted themselves to fighting the pandemic, in more than one case with the support of political actors who have always been located in the ideological antipodes.

This is the concept that the Uruguayan advertising agency Amen sought to transmit with a video published on Monday night. Using interviews that the candidates in the 2019 presidential elections gave to the TV program Ciudad “De Cerca”, Amen carried out an assembly to make all of them communicate a message of unity in the face of the country’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic that, as of Tuesday night (local time), registered 189 positive cases, one of them in intensive care but with stable condition. Meanwhile, an 82-year-old person with symptoms of the disease died on March 20, although the government did not count it as the first death, ensuring that the main cause was the advanced cancer he suffered from.

President Luis Lacalle Pou; Daniel Martinez (Wide Front); Ernesto Talvi (Colorado Party, current chancellor); Guido Manini Rios (Cabildo Abierto, current senator); Cease Vega (Ecologist Party, current deputy); Edgardo Novick (People’s Party) and Pablo Mieres (Independent Party, current Minister of Labor), are some of the references included in the images produced by the agency.

“I say that this unites you a lot or separates you. It is a very strong situation. I need my people together to try to get ahead. Uruguay is in a deep crisis that requires conviction. It is for the good of the country. We propose solidarity as a value of life. It is not easy to know what will happen tomorrow, ”indicate, in succession, those who at the time of producing the declarations competed for the country’s presidency.

“You have to be radical. Everything is delivered here. May sadness never join our name. In order to survive the tragedy. I am convinced that the problems that Uruguayans have can be solved. With empathy ”, closes the video, which concludes with a final message:“ Uruguay overcomes adversity, united, ”reads the legend before replicating the hashtag. #Stay at home.

However, the current political scenario contrasts with that to which the images aspire. Officialism and the opposition represented in the Broad Front have clashed regarding the strategy that must be adopted to combat the spread of the disease. The government has refused to impose a total quarantine, something that the opposition has been demanding.

For now, it has suspended classes, closed shopping malls and today announced the closure of borders, although with certain exceptions. In addition, Lacalle Pou has urged those over 65 to isolate themselves and only go out for essential activities. And the police roam the cities to ask people to go home.

Asked about the reasons why he is not following in the footsteps of countries such as Argentina or Peru, which have imposed these measures of social isolation, the President indicated: “We are governing, not doing politics. Whoever proposes social isolation must be willing to apply the crime of contempt, which implies imprisonment. Is anyone seriously willing to do that, with people doing the weight for the day?Lacalle Pou said at a press conference on Monday.

Former President Tabaré Vázquez, in contrast, assured that “we have to go to a total quarantine if we want to cut this vicious circle.” The request had already been expressed by detractors of the measure, who on Sunday demonstrated with a saucepan from their respective homes. Another protest has been called for Wednesday.