After the traffic light in Mexico City did not advance, the restaurants will still not open their doors, which will lead many establishments of this nature to permanently close their curtains. Examples are starting to emerge on social media and this restaurant is one of the most recent examples.

In recent days, a message posted outside the Trattoria Giacovanni restaurant, an Italian food place that would have gained special popularity in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, began to gain popularity.

Learning about the closure of the Trattoria Giacovanni Condesa at the corner of Sonora and Av México, what a sadness pic.twitter.com/wNVOCGirYg – Mario de la Rosa (@MariodelaRosa) June 18, 2020

A forced goodbye

In social networks, the image of a canvas located in the establishment began to be shared by various users who sadly commented on the closure of this branch.

The message posted by the restaurant reads:

“After so many years and moments of satisfaction, we have made the difficult decision to close our Condesa branch. We do not want to stop thanking our beautiful family of clients and collaborators who accompanied us and were part of this great place. Closing accounts doors and opening the way to new opportunities to continue offering the best experience, quality and service. Again, thank you very much! ».

The brand affirmed that its operations located in Interlomas will remain active for the time being, at the same time that it asked its diners to keep an eye on the new location that this restaurant will have.

The reality of many

This rebuff could be more and more frequent in the streets of Mexico City and the rest of the Mexican Republic.

And is that although in some states they have begun to reactivate operations in the restaurant sector, the little more than three months that the confinement has lasted have been more than enough to cause the closure of hundreds of businesses.

Although home delivery options and take-away services were positioned as a lifesaver for players in this industry, the reality is that few restaurants were ready to adopt and work under these conditions.

At least this is indicated in the latest report delivered by the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spiced Food Industry (Canirac), which highlights that only 1 in 20 restaurants was ready to offer food delivery service and even takeaway.

The previous scenario has brought millions of losses for said business units in the country. Estimates provided by Canirac, the outbreak of coronavirus in the country has resulted in a 90 percent drop in sales and the closure of 30 percent in restaurants.

It is important to mention that before the isolation counterclaims, this sector represented 15.3 percent of the tourist GDP in Mexico as well as 1.3 percent of the national GDP, according to estimates by the Secretary of Tourism.

Added to this is the drop in people’s spending in the field. A recent study signed by Fintonic revealed that, starting with the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, consumers reduced their spending on restaurants by 30.03 percent.

At least as far as Mexico City is concerned, this scenario could be even cruder if we consider that the operating restrictions for restaurants will continue for another week, after the capital authorities did not find the appropriate conditions to advance the epidemiological traffic light from red to orange.

