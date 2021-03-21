With an “alarming” detail, he begins a lawsuit against Geovanny Fuentes in the US

U.S. The tranquility dissipated almost immediately at the start of the trial against the Honduran Geovanny Fuentes in Manhattan’s Southern District Court when the judge made an unexpected announcement, according to issued reports.

Kevin Castel, in charge of knowing the cause, indicated that he received a letter “Alarming” by prosecutors. That letter indicates that a son of the accused contacted the partner of a protected witness.

According to the authorities, such action can be considered as a «interference, threat or intimidation” if. Therefore, Castel warned those present that the conduct can be punished.

Possible new indictment

The verification of this fact could lead to new charges, such as obstruction of Justice. It could even lead to an increase in the penalty if he is found guilty of the other crimes he is accused of, they reported.

Any accusation would add to the three that it already has for assumptions drug trafficking crimes. Also, he is attributed the authorship of the crime of possession of firearms to commit a crime.

Jury

In this first meeting, the judge also began with the selection of the members of the jury. To do this, he asked questions to more than 40 people, and they were asked if they speak Spanish.

“During the trial, I hope that you will hear evidence about actions that concern officials of the Government of Honduras“Castel said, before consulting the applicants if this would affect their impartiality.

The judge, the prosecuting party and the defense chose 12 regular jurors and several alternates. They will be in charge of deciding whether Fuentes is guilty or innocent in a process of about 10 business days.

On this occasion, Fuentes wore a light blue shirt – no tie – and gray pants. He added a white mask to his garments, as protection against the health emergency due to COVID-19.

This Tuesday the judicial process against the alleged drug trafficker will continue and the initial allegations of both parties will be known.

