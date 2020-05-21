The world totaled 4,955,312 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 325,810 deaths from the disease this afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University online database, and the focus of attention was on the Southern Cone of America, with records of infected and dead in Chile and political scandals in Brazil and Bolivia.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he will soon authorize religious ceremonies of no more than 10 people as long as they wear masks and keep their distance from each other.

The measure is especially significant for the Jewish community, with which the authorities had friction less than a month ago, when the police dispersed a massive funeral that broke the quarantine and summoned several of those present.

In addition, it contrasts with the reluctance of the authorities of several states to allow the reopening of shops, which caused repeated protests in several cities and even the imprisonment for a week of the owner of a hairdresser who did not want to close her business, at the beginning this month in Dallas.

The United States remained by far the country most affected by the pandemic, with 1.54 million infections and 92,712 deaths as of this afternoon.

New York is not the first place in the world to enable the resumption of religious services: Paraguay announced yesterday that from next week it will allow Catholic baptisms and weddings with the attendance of no more than 10 people, and last Sunday religious activities were resumed in France and Greece.

In Chalôns en Champagne, about 185 kilometers east of Paris, about 500 Catholics attended mass by car, with a concept similar to that of drive-ins, while in Greece the churches of the Greek Orthodox cult were reopened and, as usual in that rite, all the faithful took communion from the same spoon without it being disinfected between each one.

In April, several Muslim countries enabled various exceptions so that the holy month of Ramadan could be celebrated.

In all these countries, the majority of commercial activities are still prohibited, except those of first necessity or those that can be carried out remotely and with home delivery.

At the same time, Russia – the second country with the most cases of coronavirus – today registered new daily records, both for deceased and recovered patients.

With the contagion curves apparently flattened in Spain, Italy, and France, attention turned today to South America.

In Brazil, the third country with the highest number of infections worldwide, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed today as Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello, an Army general with no public health experience, after having successively dismissed two doctors from that position. for the pandemic to start.

Without the signature of doctors who endorse it, the Ministry of Health published a protocol that allows the application of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in patients with coronavirus as long as the patient admits that they may die or suffer serious side effects.

Bolsonaro and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, reject the quarantines – which, in any case, almost all the governors of both countries decreed – and defend the use of chloroquine, whose effectiveness against the coronavirus is not scientifically proven and is feared causing serious side effects.

“There is still no scientific proof but it is being used with controls in the world; chloroquine is a hope, as many of those who used it reported, ”said Bolsonaro, who ordered Army laboratories to manufacture the substance to be used by patients with Covid-19.

In Bolivia, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Navajas, was dismissed and arrested as a result of the purchase of 170 respirators from Spain, allegedly with a huge surcharge, a scandal that has shaken the country for several days.

Also in Bolivia, this is the second relay of a Health Minister during the pandemic, because on April 8 the predecessor of Navajas, Aníbal Cruz, resigned, who resigned for “personal reasons”, as was officially reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Chile once again broke its daily records of infections and deaths from coronavirus, and the government decided to extend the total quarantine in the Santiago metropolitan region until 29th of this month, which has been in force since last Friday.

