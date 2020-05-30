Monday in Cancun will give Tren Maya a banner. You will visit Q. Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, Yucatan and Veracruz. One week in the capital and one week in entities

“data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262645” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “AMLO resumes touring the country, with due precautions “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?w=801&ssl=1 801w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx /wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras. jpg? resize = 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>