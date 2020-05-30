Monday in Cancun will give Tren Maya a banner. You will visit Q. Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, Yucatan and Veracruz. One week in the capital and one week in entities “data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262645” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “AMLO resumes touring the country, with due precautions “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?w=801&ssl=1 801w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx /wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras. jpg? resize = 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/> In the afternoon a flag will be given for the start of the construction of the Mayan Train in cruise of the Cancun-Merida highway. During his morning, the president confirmed He will go on tour in the southeast of the country, with all the precautions of the case. “We will be on Monday in Quintana Roo, on Tuesday in Yucatan, on Wednesday in Campeche, on Thursday in Chiapas, on Friday in Tabasco, on Saturday in Veracruz, on Sunday in Sayula de Alemán, Veracruz,” he said. – «We are going to continue with our activities and we are going to do it already running the country. A tour of the country begins on Monday », reported. It is part of the new stage, taking care of all the protocols. Of course, he indicated that he will continue with the meetings with his security cabinet that take place even before the Mañanera conference. –“We are going to carry out the security meetings because we have to continue attending to everything related to the purpose of achieving Peace, it cannot be neglected”. And he stressed: We have to continue to ensure that there is peace and tranquility and combat violence so that we will continue to have security meetings from 6 to 7 in the morning. ” Then he specified that These meetings will take place in the states of the republic. Finally, he said that he will be on tour for a week in the country and a week in the capital. Lodging He pointed out clearly that his visits to the entities do not mean a relaxation of healthy distance. New normality plan with traffic lights by entities: Gatell In Valle de México, with a higher concentration, the maximum number of cases was reduced to 81%. The pandemic will continue for weeks. Permanent hygiene measures “data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/gatell-4.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large- file = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/gatell-4.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image -262634 “src =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/gatell-4.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1 “alt =” Transition to New Normal from Monday “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/gatell-4.jpg?w= 801 & ssl = 1 801w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/gatell-4.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https: // i2. wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/gatell-4.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content /uploads/2020/05/gatell-4.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Previously AMLO He indicated his solidarity and shared feelings with the relatives of the deceased and those sick with coronavirus.

In this regard he stressed sadness, much concern for thousands of people and family, “what is experienced by pandemic.”

At the same time we have to go towards the new normality, keep protecting us, said the president

“What we have achieved has continued through the responsible participation of the people. People have risen to the occasion », expressed the first president.

And, finally, he indicated to continue thanking the support of the medical staff, “They are risking their own lives to save the lives of others.”

– «For this reason our permanent recognition«- he specified.

Gradual transition plan

For his part, the Undersecretary of Health stressed what It was achieved with the Sana Distancia session.

In the public space we are with fewer people, “When public spaces for work, education and recreation are not open, contagion between people decreases”.

López Gatell said that the coronavirus epidemic “It will continue to be present for many years”, so hygiene measures should be considered long-term.

What is sought is to decrease that there are infections.

In Mexico and the whole world, the return to the new normality “It is new, because the Covid is new” among humanity.

In underlining the above he said that there is always the risk of a rebound of the epidemic in a place that is beginning to open.

Traffic light

The traffic light is an indicator of risk levels. They are 4: Green, low risk, higher red and two intermediate colors yellow, orange.

It should be noted that what it is about is to indicate active transmission in a certain region.

In other words, the trend of occurrence of cases, hospitalization, the percentage of hospital occupation and the detection of new cases are evaluated.

He cited the case of Cancun that went from a highly contagious situation, towards a decrease and it is expected that in this week the cases may decrease further and activities will resume.

Categories

It should be noted that it is a matter of indicating which sectors can return to activities.

And so, remember that essential activities are maintained at all times. It is the non-essential activities that must be regulated.

For the regulation of reincorporation to activities what is evaluated is “What is the social value of these activities?”

In other words, evaluate what generates development, well-being and income generating, especially if they are distributed to many families.

The activities they distribute are more valuable the money they generate among many families, he stressed.

In orange traffic light the non-essential activities begin, same that increase in yellow and of course, in the green color indicating low risk of contagion.

Notified entities

Surveillance units every week the federal authority will notify the situation of each of the entities.

The local authorities will be in charge of enforcing the corresponding social distancing measures.

“The idea of ​​the new normal is that we have a gradual, orderly and careful return to the activities of public life”he expressed.

Complete multiple cycles

Also added “The epidemic continues, it has not ended, it lacks several weeks; in Mexico it has to complete several transmission cycles in the country ».

The new normality is due to a series of measures and hygiene attitudes in our person and, he explained: “With respect to other people they are average, they are elements that we are probably not going to remove in years.”

The National Day of Healthy Distance had as its purpose decrease the frequency with which we meet people in public space to decrease contact.

So the fundamental idea of ​​the New Normality is that we have a gradual, orderly and careful return from activities to public life, Gatell said.

Hold healthy distance

It should be noted that previously during his participation, the Health Minister Jorge Alcocer Varela indicated:

– «(…) the race against coronavirus continues, the post remains the Sana Distancia, let’s not let it go ».

I am sure we will emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

However, he clarified in this regard: “Although for now the danger is sprouts and before this human life will be privileged”, precise the holder of Health.