Perfect for today’s times, a production is coming that deals with the world after a pandemic caused by a man-made virus, which leaves only a handful of survivors, does that ring a bell? Well that’s what the book is about and now the new production of CBS All Access called ‘The Stand’ and if you have doubts about what that post apocalyptic world looks like to compare it with the current one, we show you the images of the Stephen King’s new miniseries.

‘The Stand’ has a previous adaptation from 1994 for ABC, also as a miniseries, which in its time cost six million dollars per episode, a very high figure by the standards of the moment. This new production features Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell as creators, Cavell will also direct alongside Taylor Elmore. Thanks to the fact that we have the images from the new Stephen King miniseries, you can get an idea of ​​what the world looks like in this event where only 99% of the population survived.

In the eternal fight of good against evil, the survivors are in charge of Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) who is 108 years old.

At small group of survivors Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo) and Rita Blakemoor (Heather Graham) meet.

We also meet Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Young) a young pregnant woman who has a neighbor named Harold Lauder (Owen Teague) who is in love with her but is unrequited and try to control it.

Lloyd Henreid (Nat Wolff) is a criminal who was recently jailed and finally we have Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård) a villain who has appeared in various King novels and who in this story will be a fearsome and powerful enemy to face.

As a fun fact, the 10-episode miniseries will feature special guests such as James Marsden as Stu Redman, there will also be the unloved Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman and the rock singer. Marilyn Manson He will also participate as Trashcan Man.

Without a doubt it is interesting that he presents us with a production that has such a current theme, so we will have to wait to see if the public will be willing to see this miniseries that will be released later this yearWill you see it?