with advances of 245 to 530%

Jim Cramer’s Five Gems – Upgraded from 245 to 530%

Five of Jim Cramer’s values ​​stand out for the journey they have shown over the last year. Values ​​linked to the health sector, in one sense or another that have seen their prices rise like foam on account of the pandemic. But not all belong to the sector. Some are part of businesses that have benefited greatly from the pandemic and the North American “stay at home”: Snap and Peloton, along with Square, are out of the loop. Some of them even remain in the zone of annual maximums at the moment.

Owens & Minor: 530%

­­­­­It is undoubtedly the brightest star in the Cramer firmament. It is a company with more than 139 years of history, which is dedicated to logistics in medical care and whose price has grown from $ 6.92 at which it was listed on June 22 of last year, to $ 42 at which it is currently moving in the area of ​​historical highs for the value.

An almost geometric progression for this manufacturer of medical and surgical equipment in which its future is increasingly promising. As a sample, an example. On May 26, on its Investor Day, the value rose 25.7% as investors read their future prospects.

We are talking about a revenue stream that will grow by 50%, from the 8,500 million last year to the more than 12,000 million that they hope to reach in 2026. And their earnings per share will reach 6 dollars, in adjusted terms, compared to 1.42 current dollars.

Owen & Minor Chart

Snap: 385%

It is another of the leading companies in this indicator and in the American market in the last year. So far this year, it continues to advance at a rate close to 22% per year. To point out that Snap is a camera and virtual reality company is an understatement in its definition.

In the past year alone, more than 9 out of 10 members of Generation Z, those born between 1994 and 2010, saw programs or content from its Discover platform, with Snapchat as its great bulwark, for a company that is barely 10 years old. lifetime.

Read more

However, The competition is very tough and is influencing the stock market performance that is already moving away from its maximum reached in February at 73.59 dollars, compared to its current price by 20%. But it comes from an advance from $ 19.33, in June of last year.

Snap stock chart

Modern: 311%

If there is any company that at this point in the pandemic does not need an introduction, it is Moderna, the Bostonian company, because everyone knows about the pandemic. Its name, the closest to our language, bears its stamp on the denomination: that final RNA that gives its compound its name. Its Messenger RNA vaccines, along with those of Pfizer, are those that are most widely used in Western countries to fight the pandemic.

Hence, it is not surprising its implementation in the market, which continues to grow, since, so far this year it has gained 97% and its price is in the area of ​​maximums. Just last week it rose almost 14%. Its progression, from $ 54.21 last August to the current high of $ 206, says it all.

More if possible, after pointing out its CEO Stéphane Bancel, that a third booster dose will need to be inoculated to those vaccinated with his drug. And remember that each of them costs 18 dollars, among the most expensive on the market.

Moderna Forecasts

Square: 273%

The secure payments and transactions company has made cryptocurrencies one of its great milestones, facing growth. The digital wallet in which they already work and that will be able to safeguard digital currencies is the latest in the second universe created after Twitter, and in which it is dumped, Jack Dorsey, its creator.

Its shares have gone from just over 84 dollars in June of last year, to the 283 that they marked in February and those that separate them, at their current price 33% more. It is moving away from highs, with advances close to 22% so far this year.

As for its potential, from TipRanks highlights that among the analysts who follow the stock, the majority bet on buying the stock, specifically 17, compared to the 5 who choose to hold and 2 to sell the value on the stock market. Its target price reaches $ 286.87 per share, with a market potential of 34.25%.

Square: target prices

Square graph

Squad: 245%

The “stay at home” has made Peloton what it is: a company that was already pointing out ways. The state-of-the-art exercise bike and work-out equipment company, with streaming classes, blogs that everyone follows and more than a stumbling block when it came to market just two years ago.

It was released with losses of 11% but as we see, it has been compensated on account of the pandemic. And it wasn’t his only problem. Because record companies sued him for $ 300 million worth of royalties for using music without permission and lost nearly $ 200 million in 2018 on their marketing expenses. In the last quarter they maintained the negative trend with losses of 8.6 million dollars.

Despite everything, it is one of the star values ​​since the coronavirus. From almost $ 43 a share last June to the 171 that it marked in January. Now it moves away from highs, about 68%. So far this year it has yielded more than 32%, mainly due to the cuts caused by the removal of its Tread + static tape for safety reasons. But experts consider that the value has margin in the market, considering that its falls may promote a new revaluation

Platoon Chart

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.