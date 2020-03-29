In underwear, the singer shares the exercises she performs during her pregnancy

Due to the contingency experienced by the coronavirus pandemic, the duet Ha-ash he is in quarantine and with a funny video they showed how he spends his time Hanna, who will become the mother of a girl in the coming months.

Wearing a pink shirt and underwear, the singer is seen moving her legs and arms while watching a video tutorial from her living room at home.

“Hahahahahahahahaha…. Hanna exercising“Is the text that is read along with the video that is about to reach 900,000 reproductions.

The clip that was recorded by her sister Ashley It was commented by more than 3,000 amazed fans, who applauded the singer’s effort to keep moving despite her huge seven-month-pregnant belly.

“I die of love“,”I love her“,”The tummy“,”Nooo I’m dying of tenderness“,”What a beautiful belly“,”It looks so beautiful“,”But what a beautiful tummy“,”How beautiful she looks with her tummy“,”I die of love“,”The best video of the month“These are just some messages that the successful duet of singers has received.

A few months ago, Hanna He surprised his followers for the first time by showing his tantrum posing with a sexy bikini.

