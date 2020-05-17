..- Borussia Dortmund thrashed Schalke 04 4-0 on Saturday in the Bundesliga restart with several games behind closed doors, after a suspension of more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bundesliga is the first major soccer league to return to action since the virus forced it to cancel sports activity.

Under a strict health protocol that governs the fragile restart of the activity – which included the absence of the public, masks for all those present in the stadium except the players, and the ban on handshakes and group celebrations – Dortmund showed everything his power 10 days before his momentous match against leader Bayern Munich.

Dortmund, second in the standings, opened the scoring after 30 minutes when Erling Haaland connected with a pass from Thorgan Hazard. The young Norwegian attacker made it seem like nothing happened in these months and scored the 13th goal in 12 games for his team in all competitions.

Portuguese midfielder Raphael Guerreiro added a double and Belgian international Hazard also scored on the scoreboard to leave Dortmund with 54 units in positions, one point behind defending champion Bayern, who will clash with Union Berlin on Sunday.

Timo Becker’s entry in the place of Jonjoe Kenny in the 87th minute at Schalke marked the first time in Bundesliga history that a team made five substitutions, following FIFA’s announcement of a temporary rule change.

Goal celebrations in Saturday’s games were limited to smiles, thumbs up, and an occasional punch of fists or elbows with substitutes who wore masks and were scattered in the stands, away from the footballers on the field.

The league’s strict health and safety rules had already claimed their first victims, and Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich and Union coach Urs Fischer were penalized with the inability to sit on the substitute bench for abandoning the mandatory isolation of the team seven days before matches.

While Dortmund’s comfortable victory increased pressure on Bayern, third-placed Leipzig suffered a major setback in their bid to clinch the title by drawing 1-1 at home with Freiburg.

With this result, Leipzig now has 51 units, 4 behind Bayern.

