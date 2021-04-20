With a video, Yanet García gives a taste of her OnlyFans | Instagram

On the afternoon of this Sunday, April 18, the former weather girl Yanet García surprised her followers by making her arrival on the adult page official OnlyFans and it has certainly been a sensation in the internet world.

That’s right, this Sunday afternoon, García surprised fans by making his arrival on the OnlyFans adult page official, as the model also shared the news on her official Instagram account with a promotional video and a dance in a swimsuit.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García will share exclusive content without c3nsur @ to its OnlyFans subscribers, for the amount of 20 dollars per month (approximately 400 pesos), where it is presented as the mexican weather girl (The Mexican Weather Girl).

It may interest you: Finally! Yanet García launches OnlyFans account and this is how it looks

WELCOME TO MY ONLYFANS !!!!! WELCOME TO MY ONLYFANS! Subscribe to my @onlyfans to see exclusive content https://onlyfans.com/iamyanetgarcia “, shared Yanet García on his Instagram account.

Then in a second post, the former presenter of the weather on Televisa’s morning show Hoy, he promoted his new account on OnlyFans with a dance in a red l3nc3ri1 outfit to encourage all his fans to subscribe.

Enjoy my exclusive content at @OnlyFans onlyfans.com/iamyanetgarcia “, published the sensual Mexican model.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH YANET GARCIA’S VIDEO.

The official account of Yanet García in OnlyFans adds up to the moment of this publication 2.9 thousand likes in the publications that he has shared with his subscribers, in total he has published 4 photos and 1 video without c3nsur @.

It is worth mentioning that for 6 days, the influencer He did not share photos or videos on his Instagram account, which began to worry his millions of fans, however and of course the wait was worth it with the news of his arrival at OnlyFans.

It may interest you: Did he object? Today’s host will not be a participant in the contest

As expected, thousands of users of the famous Instagram social network wished Yanet García the greatest success, some commented that without hesitation they would become subscribers of the weather girl in OnlyFans and, even, there was someone who stated that Today is the best day of your life.

This is how for many of his followers, the dream that the beautiful former weather girl would join OnlyFans is finally a reality.

And no one can deny that beauty and charisma are two qualities of the host Yanet García, who has earned the love and admiration of thousands of people in the country and around the world, thanks to her social networks.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The former weather girl leads a fitness life that is noticeable in her impact figure, which she tends to constantly show off but also shows off the best trends in her silhouette, since Yanet is passionate about fashion.

The truth is that more and more people are joining the platform to show their best advice, their most private topics as well as the most risque content in photos and videos.

OnlyFans has been gaining great popularity, so much so that film actors, models, influencers and even singers have made the leap to this platform that allows you to discover a more intimate side of celebrities with the payment of a monthly subscription that gives you access to content exclusive.

It may interest you: Colorful set boasts a figure of Galilea Montijo in a pool

So this weekend it was the actress who gave us the big surprise and joined the long list of celebrities like Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna and Cardi B, to have her own account on OnlyFans.