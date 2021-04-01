With a tremendous punch, Bad Bunny showed The Miz that he is ready for WrestleMania



Bad Bunny will face the fighter The Miz, but he gave an advance with a tremendous punch.

Besides music, fashion and irreverence, Bad bunny is a lover of wrestling. On some occasion, the reggaeton player ‘gave a blow’ to the important fighter The Miz and, although he is not a professional athlete, he made his ‘prowess’ clear. That is why it was the wrestler himself who invited him to the rematch, which Bad bunny accepted, but boy, in what way!

The reggaeton now ‘appeared’ in the last Raw Where was it The Miz and, without hesitation, he punched the fighter and put him on the ground. Then Bad bunny He invited him to get into the ring to which the fighter refused, because he wants to do it in style. These alleged opponents will face each other in the next Wrestlemania, which will take place on April 10 in Tampa bay.

The organization Wwe and a company that signed the artist to be present that day will make this possible. The Miz has assured that he is prepared for ‘his revenge’ and that he is not afraid of anything, much less Bad bunny. For his part, the artist has been seen as well as very confident, excited by said event. There is no doubt that wherever anyone turns, Bad bunny it’s found.

