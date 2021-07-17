With a top, Galilea Montijo boasts a great body in networks | Instagram

What seemed to be a congratulation from Galilea Montijo for his coach, ended up being a way to show off his body on social networks.

Martha Galilea Montijo He shared on his official Instagram account a photograph with his coach in what appears to be a gym and she was in sportswear.

The birthday greeting was overshadowed with the figure of the driver of Today, because you can see a common sports top with black and blue-green squares, which left his well-toned abdomen in view.

But not only Galilea Montijo’s abdomen left everyone surprised but also how strong he looks from his arms. The actress also complemented her outfit with lycra leggings and her hair collected.

The beautiful Galilea has always been distinguished by having a famous and curvy figure with which she surprises her followers every day on the screen and on social networks.

However, in recent months the television presenter has been widely criticized for her abdomen that has looked bulging during the Hoy Program. While some said they gained weight, others speak of a pregnancy.

However, with his peculiar style, Galilea Montijo denied a pregnancy, assuring that everything is about “normal pansa” and is nothing more than a product of the colitis he suffers.