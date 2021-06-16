With a tight dress without a bra, Demi Rose shows her spectacular body

Being a model of international stature, Demi Rose She always stands out for her daring and sensual outfits when it comes to fashion.

On this occasion, the British paralyzed hearts and raised the temperature several degrees on Instagram by appearing with a tight semitransparent dress that you wore without a bra, to show that spectacular body that is the fantasy of millions.

“In the cool of the evening when everything is getting kinda groovy 🥂”, reads the publication that has received in an hour more than 86 thousand likes and hundreds of compliments.

“Beautiful 😍❤️”, “The perfect woman 🔥🔥” and “You look wonderful in that dress 🥵🥵”, are just some of the compliments that were written to the young woman in the comment box.

(Swipe to see the photos)

Days ago, Demi Rose caused a furor on the famous social network with a couple of snapshots in which she appears sitting on a swing, using a tiny bikini white color that could barely contain its prominent attributes.

Keep reading:

Kim Kardashian put on a tiny yellow bikini to eat tacos

Clara, the daughter of Ewan McGregor, was attacked by a dog in the face before attending a red carpet

Eugenia “La China Suárez” was shown in a bikini amid pregnancy rumors

Kendall Jenner’s rule to allow her boyfriends to appear on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’