With a thread, Diosa Canales reveals her rear while undergoing an aesthetic treatment

Goddess Canales he unleashed low passions in his most recent social media post, leaving little to the imagination of his loyal fans.

A few hours ago, the Venezuelan singer wanted to show one of her attributes that attracts the most attention through some videos that she uploaded to her Instagram account, where only with a thread and posing face down, he let see much of his rear while undergoing an aesthetic treatment.

“Today is a day to take care of my body 💪💪💪 With @mandalawellness_spa With my nutritionist @rolando_posada my body will take it to the top level 💯💣”, read in the clips that, as expected, they received all kinds of bold comments.

“I love when they are sincere and proud to say that they go through procedures and do not lie to their fans saying it was pure exercise ❤️, a real and perfect woman. Thanks to the effort, ”said one user.

“Poor Doctor hahahahahaha Goddess you’re going to kill him😂”, commented another.

“I don’t know what more perfect body Goddess wants 🔥”, assured another follower.

(Swipe to see the videos)

In a previous publication, Diosa Canales paralyzed hundreds of hearts when she appeared wearing a tight and low-cut white dress that she used without a bra, to highlight her heart attack body while dancing samba.

