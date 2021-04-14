With a thin garment, La Desalmada, Livia Brito captures glances | Instagram

The actress Livia Brito, who is currently starring in the new novel “The soulless“He became once again the center of all eyes after sharing a photo where he appears with a thin garment.

The new figure in José Alberto’s most recent production, “El Guero” Castro, Livia brito, left everyone more than delighted to appear in a publication where she wears a dress that left a little more in view than her followers would have expected.

The cuban chose a shade of pink that combines perfectly with her hair color and skin tone which made her stand out even more her attractiveness, at the same time, the “TV actress“He accompanied the publication with an inspiring caption, which has become a constant in his content on social networks.

We then think so much about tomorrow that later we forget TODAY. Let’s enjoy the moment, the present my #BebesDeLuz.

As has happened on several occasions, the 34-year-old star, Livia Brito Pestana, was the target of various comments and praise that highlighted her beauty and marked silhouette, as well as some other thanks from her loyal fans for her encouraging words.

How beautiful, “Beautiful”, “Woww what a beauty”, “Woow!”, “Thank you for your advice Livi”, were some of the comments written in the publication which received 174,569 likes.

In the image, the “influencer” appears with a garment in a light pink color which revealed the outline of her legs in the background.

And it is that everyone has been more than evident the marked silhouette that has always highlighted the native of La Hábana who since 2020 would reinvent herself with a new facet in the world of social networks, mainly Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok.

Brito found in technology the tools to be able to stay close to his faithful “aLIVIAnados” as he calls his fans to whom he provides content of great diversity focused on body care, a combination of exercise routines, habits for a better fitness life, the that also added to the care of the skin contributes to a healthy and beautiful figure.

Currently, the “model” remains mostly focused on the recordings of the new production that Televisa is preparing, of which she has also shared details in the stories she shares with her fans where the star is appreciated at the end of the recordings of the new novel. which still does not have a date to confirm.

In the recent production, Brito Pestana, reunites his talent with that of the actor José Ron with whom he stars in the story based on the Colombian hit “La Dama de Troya”.

It was this project which marked the return of the one who played the remembered character of “Yolanda Cadena” in “La Piloto”, after she remained absent from the screens after the strong controversy that she starred in Cancun with her partner after be accused of assaulting a photographer.

2021 came with new plans for the award-winning artist thanks to her career on television, as well as the host of reality shows such as “Dancing for a dream.”

The drama story will also be a watershed for other figures in the middle of the show such as the host Raúl Araiza, who returns to acting on the small screen after several years of absence.

Likewise, there are names of other personalities of the artistic environment such as the Mexican Altair Jarabo and Ana Brenda Contreras.