With a super short foul, Yanet García shows her buttocks

The ex weather girl Yanet García wrapped herself in a characteristic outfit of the famous group RBD and invited her followers to tune in to her concert tomorrow, as they will present it from the channel of the stars.

That’s right, the presenter dressed as Mía Colucci from the soap opera “Rebelde” or “RDB”And she wore her unique figure in a very, very small skirt.

With the main song of the soap opera as the musical background, the Monterrey woman posed with her back to the camera, twisting her trunk to look mischievously and reveal a little more of her buttocks as her skirt moved.

Besides, the fitness girl She wore her hair completely straight and the characteristic red star on her forehead that the character of the blonde girl wore in the soap opera.

It is worth mentioning that she also wore the typical RBD uniform and a tiny skirt like those used by Mía Colucci, however, it is with a relief underneath mesh fabric that raised the flight of the garment a little more.

On the other hand, her long black boots and the harness of her skirt brought all the attention to her enormous charms, which by the way, are among the most admired on Mexican television.

The also actress He took advantage of this incredible attribute to hypnotize all the netizens who saw his video.

YES I AM A REBEL !!!! Do not miss the Ser o Parecer concert this Sunday, March 28 at 7:00 pm by @canalestrellas, “Yanet wrote in the publication of the video.

It is worth mentioning that this concert will take place next Sunday, March 28 at 7:00 pm through the “Canal de las Estrellas”.

As expected, the video that was shared yesterday, so far it has already exceeded 700 thousand views and 700 comments from its millions of followers who do not hesitate to flatter the beautiful girl.

That tiny skirt is killer ”,“ A thousand times better than Mía Colucci ”,“ With that rebel, I teach her ”,“ Perfection turned into a woman: Yanet García ”, were some of the many comments.

Yesterday, Yanet García also managed to scandalize social networks after sharing an attractive photograph in which he posed with a set of l3nc3ría, in which the transparencies and his turned tributes stole the limelight.

It was through her official Instagram account, where the model and former host of the program ‘Hoy’ caused a stir, and it is that, contemplating the view she has from her window, she once again fell in love with her more than 13.6 million followers, Before whom she wore a white lace bodysuit, a garment that left little to the imagination thanks to its transparencies.

With a cup of coffee and a pose in which she showed off her shapely curves, the Monterrey-born woman wished her loyal fans good morning, who reacted with more than 560 thousand red hearts in a few hours.

It is worth mentioning that this snapshot is part of a photographic session held a couple of days ago before the lens of renowned photographer Diego Alanis, where he also modeled a pink bodysuit with which he showed off one of his most provocative angles.

In fact just a few days ago, the fitness coach He wasted s3nsual1dad and beauty posing next to the author of these photographs, who became the envy of millions of fans.

This time he was seen with a red t @ ngu1ta, which he boasted at the same time as he confessed how well he had a good time with the one he considers his friend.