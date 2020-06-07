The fifth generation of the Nissan Sentra is now available in Mexico and can be ordered by special pre-sale

The new Nissan Sentra 2020 It is ready to make its appearance in Mexico and comes with more power and better equipment. This is undoubtedly one of the cars It has become a favorite in Mexico for its excellent performance and the Japanese firm announced that it will start selling soon.

As part of the launch and sales strategy, Nissan launched a special pre-sale for interested customers that additionally has extraordinary benefits.

Of the June 3-24 interested customers may set aside their Nissan Sentra with $ 5,000 pesos, becoming creditors to 2 years free maintenance, sauto parts insurance in the event that it is acquired through the financial CrediNissan, as well as $ 10,000 pesos above the valued price in the taking of a second-hand (amount that will be taken into account of the new model).

Among the new features that the Nissan Sentra 2020 there is a grill V-Motion, which, unlike the fourth generation, is now bigger and wider. On the sides there are new dynamic lines shown in the Nissan Maxima and Altima, which accentuate areas such as fenders on both axles. At the rear, the redesign was complete with skulls with better luminosity and a modern style that extends to the trunk lid, while a deflector was accommodated on the fascia, which will depend on the version purchased.

According to the portal El economista, another of its main innovations is the arrival of a 2-liter engine whose power reaches 145 horsepower and torque of 145 lb-ft, discarding the previous 1.8-liter 4-cylinder and just 129 horsepower. The transmission in Sentra 2020 can be a six-shift manual or CVT.

To acquire the vehicle in presale it is necessary to enter the site www.nissan.com.mx, register and make the deposit of 5,000 pesos through Payment Market. In this way, the online process will begin and later the brand’s Customer Service area will monitor the purchase and maintain contact with the customer.

