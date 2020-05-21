The YouTube channel World manual, commanded by the couple Iberê Thenório and Mari Fulfaro, has in each video a challenge: to show that science can be transmitted to young people in a fun. But with the special episode World Manual: Kicking the Bucket a new mission emerges, breaking a world record and making the biggest experiment in the history of the channel that exists since 2008.

As their name suggests, Iberê and Mari decided to kick the bucket, that is, be bold and increase the size of the scientific experiments shown on the channel. They left the small studio and entered a football field. The change is not only in the scale of the idea, but also in the whole process of putting it into practice.

“Kicking the Bucket was a giant leap, and it gave us a tremendous chill in the belly, we were worried if it was going to work,” says Iberê. The great difficulty in doing a large-scale experiment, as is well explained in the episode, is that it is difficult, almost impossible, to make several attempts before recording. In other words, everything has to go right the first time.

One of the great differences of the episode, which is longer than a normal channel video, is the ability to show the behind the scenes of the World Manual, with discussions between Iberê and Mari about the direction of the project, the step by step to put it it in practice and the team working behind the scenes. “We have two fixed physicists on the team, as consultants, but we also hire some scientists to help us depending on the episode”, reveals Iberê.

In addition to needing to increase the team to make and record the idea, another novelty in the episode is the participation of the channel’s followers in the experiment. “We had some comfort, some fans were close to us already. In the end, some of them took the lead and started to help [no experimento]. It was a very active, natural and legal participation “, recalls Mari.

And the participation of the fans is necessary to carry out the experiment, which is not only intended to show science in practice. In the episode, Iberê says that the channel’s goal is to break a world record, and make the largest elephant toothpaste in the world, seeking to beat the 67.5 m³ record registered in the Guinness World Record.

If the experience alone would be fun, the goal also brings a certain tension to the episode, and it is easy to hope that everything works out and to be nervous as the challenges arise. This set recreates an atmosphere already characteristic of the channel, which explains science in a light, simple and fun way.

Iberê Thenório and Mari Fulfaro during the recording of ‘Manual do Mundo: Kicking the Bucket’

“Our role is not to replace the school, but to facilitate understanding, it is to generate interest, generate curiosity”, explains Iberê. The Manual do Mundo came out of a certain surprise from Iberê and Mari, who when moving from the countryside to São Paulo to study noticed that people from the “big city” did not know how to do everyday things, such as changing a tire, and started recording some tutorials for domestic activities.

“Then we made two videos about science and the public liked it, mainly because we explained it in a simple way, and then we focused on that”, recalls Mari, already highlighting the maintenance of the channel’s success formula.

Even so, after 12 years, a book and more than 13 million subscribers, the couple sought to bring news, and from a partnership with YouTube the episode came up: “We have a list of experiments done on the channel over the years that we want to enlarge, and the idea was to make this list a reality “. Elephant toothpaste, for example, was made eight years ago, on a much smaller scale.

This means that the bucket will probably be kicked again, but the pandemic of the new coronavirus ended up bringing uncertainty to the couple’s plans. Currently back in their hometown, the two continue to create videos for the channel. “In a way, we went back to the origins. Iberê in front of the cameras talking and me behind coordinating the recording”, explains Mari, also highlighting the need to balance the production routine with the care of the couple’s two daughters.

Iberê points out that the pandemic of the new coronavirus, because it is linked to science, has also become a topic for some videos: “We are working, providing people with as much information as possible. We try not to be boring, and one of our functions is to do so that people have something to watch, and many don’t want to watch things about the coronavirus. So we have to know how to balance the content “.

Videos about the virus are published every 15 days, and feature interviews with specialists and information related to both the coronavirus and its prevention. One of the channel’s next videos, for example, will show how a respirator works, using it in critically ill patients.

The initiative seeks to talk about the topic in a light and instructive way, once again reinforcing the important mission of the channel, even more so today: disseminating science in a fun way. And that sometimes also means kicking the bucket.

The episode Manual do Mundo: Kicking the Bucket will be available on YouTube from 11:30 am on Thursday, 20, and is part of YouTube Originals, which produces series and films with well-known youtubers. Check out the trailer:

