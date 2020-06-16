The sibling duo expressed themselves in favor of non-normative sexual identities (Photo: File)

In the framework of the month of pride for sexual diversity in which much of the world recognizes and celebrates the right to the expression of different sexual orientations, Jesse & Joy defended the cause.

The rock pop duo expressed their rejection of the so-called conversion therapies through their new single Love (it’s our language), in which guests like Mon Laferte, Laura Pausini, Pedro Capó and Thalía.

The Mexican-American duo, who released the video for the single on Monday, said that I was unaware of the details and extent of these therapies until relatively recently., when he heard testimonies from young people like Paola Santillán, a girl who identifies as a lesbian and whose family forced her to try to change her sexual orientation.

All proceeds from this single will be donated to support vulnerable people within the LGBT community, Joy was moved to tears in a recent video conference with The Associated Press.

I knew I wanted to do something much, much stronger than just sharing an extra song by Jesse & Joy, it’s called Love and it’s called … It’s our language because we all want love, no matter where you are from, no matter who you are, no matter what you seek. Any human being wants and needs love and that love comes from oneself, obviously

The sibling duo largely yielded the floor to Santillán, who was present at the remote interview.

It happened to me, I am a survivor of sexual abuse, wrongly called corrective rapes, ”said the 27-year-old. « That speech accompanied me for many years of my life, of course managing to suppress my sexuality on . of suicide and this is what happens to many and many young people

Santillán found help in the YAAJ Mexico organization against discrimination against the LGBTQ community, focused on the human, sexual and reproductive rights of young people. The organization was created with people who suffered discrimination in their own family and social environment due to their sexual preference or gender identity., arriving in some cases to live on the street due to this situation, abuse drugs or engage in other risky practices.

“In the youth group, thanks to the support I received, I was able to tell my story for the first time after 10 years. I realize that my life story was about something, and it is so that no young woman or any young LGBT person goes through what I went through, ”she said.

Conversion therapies include such serious practices as sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty, physical punishment, electroshocks, adrenaline injections, and exorcisms, according to YAAJ. And even quarantine does not seem to stop it: according to Santillán, there have been cases of young people whose parents force them to follow online conversion therapies, but very few dare to speak about it despite the fact that they occur at this very moment.

Jesse & Joy did not want to sit idly by after learning about these real cases. But they wanted to send a responsible message, so they sought support from UN AIDS and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The next step was to invite friends who also wanted to raise their voices against this situation. Kany García, Juanes, Alejandro Sanz, Vadhir Derbez and some athletes, journalists and YouTubers also participate in the video.

« It’s what you want, nobody has to tell you what you want, what you feel, what you don’t want, » said Jesse. « They are simply human rights or equality for all. »

« This is why this campaign of justice without discrimination is so important, because in the end we are asking for justice for everyone, from an intersectional place, from a place where we are not seeing neither sex nor gender, where we think that all human beings deserve the same treatmentJoy added.

Currently, groups like YAAJ are seeking the approval of a bill that would make these corrective practices against the LGBT community in Mexico illegal. Since 1990, the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses, but until 2019 homosexuality was penalized in 70 countries around the world.

The WHO has expressed its rejection of sexual orientation change therapies arguing that they lack medical and scientific justification and that pose a serious threat to the health and well-being of affected people. She also believes that these therapies should not be applied to trans people.

In many cases, the parents themselves give their consent for their minor children to be subjected to these practices.

“Mental health is not regulated in Mexico, we must ask ourselves what health do we Mexicans deserve: a mental health that discriminates and borders young people to suicide, or a mental health that embraces the community and is inclusive for everyone? Santillán said. « Homosexuality and transsexuality are not a disease. We are not sick, there is nothing to cure ”.

For her, « being LGBT is an act of resistance. » He reminded young people in difficulties because of situations like these that « they are not alone, they are not alone, resist. »

