With a shirt Jennifer Lopez confirms to the world that today, Ben Affleck is the owner of her heart



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn’t need a kiss to shout to the world that now her love is from Ben Affleck.

Photo: Ramey Photo Agency. / Grosby Group

There is no kiss. So far no paparazzi has managed to capture a kiss between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. However, now that the diva has moved to Los Angeles, to be closer and closer to her new love it is possible that this will happen overnight. But for now, JLo has not needed a kiss to confirm to the world that today she has chosen Ben as the owner of her heart.

Jennifer López and Ben are now as intertwined as in the past, to the point that the singer has no qualms about going out on the street wearing a shirt of her beloved and is that observers had already caught the actor wearing this plaid garment. With this outfit, the singer said goodbye to Miami, the city in which she lived for several years when she was still A Rod’s fiancée, and where he, they say, was unfaithful on several occasions. With this Ben t-shirt, Jennifer Lopez landed in Los Angeles and embraces her new life with the famous actor and film director.

Jennifer Lopez landed in Los Angeles wearing Ben Affleck’s jersey. / The Grosby Group

Be that as it may, Jennifer López has left behind everything that united her to Alex Rodríguez and has even put land in the middle. He for his part looks like he’ll keep going back and forth between Miami and New York. For now, the former Yankees player remains apparently single, his appointments on Friday nights and weekends, as he exposes on Instagram, are with his daughters. The rest seems to be just work.

Rafael Amaya returned to Telemundo and confirmed on Hoy Día that he is single, wants children and wants to get married

Chiquis Rivera shares a heartfelt message dedicated to his brothers and they do not turn their back on him