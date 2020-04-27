The friendship between Danna and Esther was strengthened during the recordings of the famous series. Photo / Infobae

The friendship between Danna Paola and Ester Foundling has given much to talk about, since despite the rumors that both the Spanish, and the rest of the cast of Elite, “can’t stand” the interpreter of “Hey Pablo”, a video that has become viral the last days where the mexican ‘asking marriage‘with flowers, ring and mariachi a Ester, would show that the two young actresses are actually very good friends.

At video, which was taken during a party in late 2019 and has circulated again in nets social this week it appears Danna Paola on knees ‘asking marriage‘ to Ester Foundling while giving flowers and playing a mariachi in the background. Out of excitement, the Mexican woman even dropped the ring when she tried to put it on to the Spanish woman, who ‘accepted the proposal’ with a kiss on the mouth.

The funny video was captured during the party that the cast of Elite at the end of the recordings of the successful Netflix series in October 2019. Other videos from the same night show how happy the young people were to conclude such a popular project.

Popular at Tik Tok

Danna Paola and Ester Foundling, who are in the best stage of their careers and have seen their fame grow after participating in Elite, have become very popular on the social network TikTok For the past few weeks, they’ve even been compared by their fans as they are both quite talented, beautiful, and have a similar number of followers on social media.

However, beyond competencies or rivalries, there is a great friendship between young women, as they show on social networks whenever possible.

