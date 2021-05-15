With a see-through shirt, Megan Fox reveals her charms | Instagram

The beautiful actress Megan Fox managed to add more than a million reactions on her official Instagram account by showing a heart attack outfit with which she showed off her beautiful front charms and also left everyone with their mouths open.

As you can see, transparencies have returned as one of the trends of the season, and celebrities like Maisie Williams, Lele Pons and Kylie Jenner have worn their best translucent outfits on the streets.

And now it is actress Megan Fox who joins this trend, since through her official Instagram account, she posed dressed in a transparent braless-style blouse and combined her outfit with black leather pants.

It may interest you: Identical! Megan Fox does Britney Spears imitation and her fans go crazy

With it, the protagonist of Transformers added more than a million reactions with this outfit that contrasted with the background composed of a poster of clouds and an angel halo.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF MEGAN FOX.

On the other hand, on April 22, she celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and as you may recall, the couple went public with their relationship in May 2020 after meeting on the set of Randall Emmett’s directorial debut. , Midnight In The Switchgrass.

In fact during an interview with Lala Kent, Megan Fox said that she knew immediately that she was her soul mate.

Even last February some rumors emerged that the couple could be engaged, however, a source clarified to People magazine that, although they plan a future together, they have not yet committed to marrying.

As you may recall, she filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green after spending 10 years together, and the couple are in talks to agree to custody for their three children.

It may interest you: Elsa Jean’s red dress shows her charms and her leg!

It should be noted that Megan Fox is about to release the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, in which an FBI agent and a Florida state official come together to investigate a series of unsolved as3s1nat0 cases.

In this film he shares credits in the film with Bruce Willis, Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael and Sistine Rose Stallone.

I am very fortunate to make my directorial debut with Midnight in the Switchgrass and to work with such an extraordinary cast and crew. You can’t go wrong when you pair actors like Megan Fox, Emile Hirsh, and Bruce Willis with an exceptional story of crime, deception, and suspense. We can’t wait to share it with the world. ”Said producer Randall Emmett.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As you can see, Megan Fox has returned with activity to social networks to show off her most outstanding outfits.

Something that very few know is that Megan became a celebrity Thanks to adopting the role of erotic myth, however, expressing her awareness of it and giving her opinion on Michael Bay made Megan Fox’s career plummet.

Fox’s physique turned her into a fantasy come true for men and a threat to women, who assumed she was going to steal their boyfriend.

It may interest you: Elsa Jean’s top is quite short, her charms peek out!

When she rose to fame in Transformers, cleaning a car using herself as a sponge and scrubbing it like a genie was coming out of it, Megan’s public image only perpetuated the discrimination she had suffered.

This is how her body with almost no clothes illustrated hundreds of men’s magazines that made her their new muse, while her face barely appeared in women’s or fashion publications.

At the time, she was 21 years old and Megan Fox was already universally regarded as a “cheap” star.