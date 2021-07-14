With a return of over 14%, MSU Energy attracts investors

(Bloomberg) – The world’s best-performing utility bonds come from an unlikely corner of emerging markets: Argentina.

MSU Energy’s benchmark bonds, among the most speculative of the junk grade, have generated a 17% return this year, 20 times the average of developing country corporate stocks. Even after the rally that began when bonds hit 35 cents in May 2020, they still perform a spectacular 14%, allowing them to stand out in a world where the typical rate for sub-investment grade debt is close. to 3.9%.

Of course, these kinds of potential payments are not without substantial risk, and the Buenos Aires-based power generator has just a lot of risk. MSU not only operates in a country that creditors have labeled a “wasteland” after a series of sovereign defaults, but its only client is a left-wing government widely viewed by investors as an unreliable partner. The threat is that, at some point, Argentina’s liquidity problems will blow up the lucrative contacts that have made MSU a favorite among international bond buyers.

But Pablo Ferrero, chief executive of MSU Energy, insists the government has never given any indication that the deals – most of which run through 2027 and 2035 – are under threat. With three new state-of-the-art thermal plants operating at full capacity since November and a management team focused on paying off debt, the outlook is really optimistic, he says.

“You are affecting a lot of foreign institutional investors. It is a rather complex effect in a country that has already had experiences of international claims, ”Ferrero said in an interview at the General Rojo thermal power plant, 200 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires. “It’s touching a very sensitive button. The country will always need new investors and a new generation ”.

Read more

Investors also seem to think the same, and the company’s finances are improving. MSU’s results before certain items increased 80% in the first half of the year, according to CFO Hernán Walker.

“After 4 years of construction where the company took on a lot of debt to finance itself, now what comes is deleveraging, which has a very clear visibility for investors,” said Walker. “That’s what they like: being able to have visibility and predictability in cash flows.”

A lucky company

Predictability is not a word often used in Argentine financial circles, where investors have been hit by three sovereign debt defaults in this century alone, not to mention capital controls that restrict access to dollars, inflation hovering around 50% a year and a contracting economy.

But MSU has managed to successfully cope with these adversities. MSU Energy began in 2013 when the company’s namesake, Manuel Santos de Uribelarrea, expanded the family business from soy cultivation in the Argentine Pampa to power generation. In 2016, it won a contract from the Administration of former President Mauricio Macri to build three gas plants and strengthen the electricity grid, and then won another tender the following year to modernize those plants.

The first contract, which accounts for about 81% of MSU’s revenue, pays the company just to keep its plants online as a backup during periods of high demand. The remaining income comes from the second contract as a variable payment adjusted for the production of the plants.

The company sold bonds to refinance its initial commercial debt and finance its modernizations in January 2018, just months before Argentine corporate borrowing costs rose on growing pessimism about the economic outlook. Then MSU had a stroke of luck by refinancing its debt in May 2020, months before the government tightened capital controls and barred companies from accessing the dollars needed to pay off debt unless they had already delayed more than half of his next payments, which MSU had just made.

The company’s management team says that 2021 is a “tipping point” and that it will soon begin to pay off the debt. First, the remaining half of a $ 103 million business loan from General Electric. In November, US $ 25 million of outstanding principal matures for the company, the first amortization of US $ 250 million in bonds due in 2024. The company’s reference notes are US $ 600 million in bonds due in February 2025.

Still, investors never rule out the possibility that the government will eliminate power production contracts, known as PPAs. Reducing all of Argentina’s thermal power PPAs by 25% could save the government US $ 800 million a year, according to Ezequiel Fernández, an analyst at Balanz Capital Valores in Buenos Aires.

“There is more risk than the price of the bond reflects,” Fernández said. He cited President Alberto Fernández’s comments in March on the need to de-dollarize energy prices.

MSU already faces late payments as Cammesa, the state electricity buyer, is 80 days late on average. MSU has enough working capital to manage and about $ 40 million in local bank lines of credit to cushion the impact, Walker says.

“Playing with dollar PPAs would not be the most rational thing to do,” said Roger Horn, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America in New York. “But, again, I stopped waiting for rational decisions from the current Administration.”

There is also no precedent for breaching a PPA in Argentina, even under much more expensive contracts entered into in the last decade. And in a country where utility prices are kept artificially low by government subsidies, there may be no political will to pass higher prices on to the population before the October legislative elections, Horn added.

“We have no indication, nor was there ever a conversation or a message or a meeting of any chamber or with any official that discussed this issue. With which in particular there is nothing. Yes, there is fear of this risk ”, emphasizes Ferrero.

Argentina’s energy ministry declined to comment.

MSU executives are on the lookout for the next time the government bids for additional power generation contracts. That might not be for another two or three years, Ferrero said, as the economic recession and the pandemic have slowed electricity needs. However, when that time comes, the company will seek to participate. It also looks for opportunities to grow through mergers and acquisitions.

“We want to be at the table and be one of those who eat, not one of those who are eaten,” said Ferrero. “Our company and shareholder profile puts us in that place. We are local, we want to continue in the sector ”.

Original Note: Yields Topping 14% Lure Investors to World’s Best Utility Bond

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP