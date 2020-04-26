TV Gazeta, this Sunday, at 9 pm, will replay the final of the 1977 Paulista Championship, in which Corinthians got out of line by beating Ponte Preta. Many fans of the club will have the opportunity to see the images for the first time, while others will relive the great moments they spent that day. One of them is David Najar, a 60 year old Corinthians fanatic, who was in Morumbi and for the first time was able to accompany his team to raise a cup.

David Najar poses with Basilio, 40 years after winning the 1977 state championship (Photo: Personal Archive)

Photo: Lance!

– The 1977 Paulista Championship is the biggest title in the history of Corinthians, bigger than the World Cup, because it was to get out of that, which won nothing. It was actually my first title, the first one I saw, and from there it started the sprint. It was the watershed. In my way of understanding and that of many Corinthians fans, it is a milestone – he declared in an interview with LANCE !.

In the conversation with the report, David told a little about the feelings that that decision brought to Timão’s supporter, who almost 23 years ago did not know what it was to shout “he is champion”. More than two decades suffering from jokes from rivals and collecting failures, as in the 1974 Paulista Championship final, when he was defeated by Palmeiras, 1-0.

– A feeling that we can’t even describe, I was a boy, I was 17 years old, raised in a family with my brothers and my father from Corinthians and in my mother’s family the vast majority were all from the city of Palmeira and we were called sufferers since we were little . The feeling was very different, it was strange. In 1974, I was 14 years old and went to see the final against Palmeiras, in Morumbi, and we were even resigned, it was a great heartbreak that year, but 1977 the atmosphere of the city of São Paulo, the feeling of the Corinthians, in the All over Brazil, the impression was that everyone was rooting for Corinthians to be champion – he recalled. Corinthians was not one of the best teams in the championship, but as always in its history, it built a trajectory of overcoming and race in the three phases of the competition for reach the decision. Factors that made fans a little fearful, but not suspicious

– The city was partying, but we had that little flea behind the ear, because the team was not as good as Ponte Preta, who had already beaten Corinthians during the championship (4-0 in Campinas), that is, it arrived in the decision by leaps and bounds. I went to the last three games before the finals, against Portuguesa, Botafogo-SP and São Paulo. He needed to win the three games and he won in the race, a lot of suffering – he said before completing:

– Before the game there was nervousness, mistrust, but very little mistrust, because in fact Corinthians is not suspicious of the team, if not, it is not Corinthians. It was a day expecting to be champion. That year there was no escape, just wait for the moment.

In addition to the last three games of the previous phase, David was in the first two games of the state’s decision, when Corinthians won the first one by 1-0 and lost the second one by 2-1, when there was an audience record in Morumbi, with almost 150 thousand fans. The final duel ended up being for the third meeting, on October 13, unforgettable for the Corinthians fanatic.

– I left the house with my friends in the late afternoon to go to Morumbi, I had a blue Fiat 147 panties and the stadium was a long way away, because we lived in the neighborhood of Belém. You watched in a place that on the square meter fit five or six people. I was with friends, even a palmeirense, he went on a motorcycle, along with another palmeirense, with the Corinthians flag.

In the game, more suffering, the 0 to 0 on the scoreboard reflected the duel between the teams, who knew that whoever won would leave Morumbi as the champion. And Basílio’s goal, in the 36th minute of the second half, could not have been anything other than crying, until it provoked the cry from the stands, which celebrated the title goal, something expected 23 years ago.

– The ball did not enter. I don’t forget, I was in the upper ring, looking at the left side, angle of the TV broadcast, standing up there and it was crazy. It hit one, it hit the post … When the goal came, wow … We hug people you have never seen and will never see again in your life.

For David, the goal of the title was scored by Basílio was the most perfect of the outcomes, for everything that shirt 8 represents for the club, besides being a player of extreme charisma. The Corinthians even compared it with the goal of the 2012 world title, which was Guerrero’s, but could have been Danilo’s, which symbolizes something very similar to the hero of the 1977 conquest.

– Basilio eternalized, he was always a great person, a good player, humble, Basilio who is today is the same as always, charisma, friendly and made history. The goal fell on the right person, it was the guy to score the goal. There was also Wladimir, Zé Maria, but for me, Basílio couldn’t be better. In 2012, at the Worlds, who should have scored the goal, without taking away the Guerrero’s merit, was Danilo, for what he did for the club, for what he represented and for his character, like Basílio – analyzed.

Finally, the long-awaited celebration outside the stadium, which had, among other places, the traditional Avenida Paulista. On the same day, when David returned from the early morning festivities, he lived a curious story, when he “lost” his younger brother and went to meet him in a square

– My younger brother was 9 at the time and my mother did not let him go, he stayed at home. My other brother went to the game, my father went to the game, each one going with his class. We went out to celebrate around town, then we went home and where’s my brother? A truck with fans passed by, that mess, he got on the bucket and they left for Praça Silvio Romero, it was two or three o’clock in the morning, then a friend and I went out to look and we only went to find him in the square – he concluded.

This Sunday, TV Gazeta broadcasts at 21h, a 40 minute compact with the best moments of the decision. The exhibition, which will be on the same schedule as the program “Mesa Redonda”, will receive special guests such as Basílio, Wladimir and Zé Maria to remember the moments of that day.

