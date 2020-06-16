Barcelona vs Leganes (Infobae)

After debuting with a win in the restart of La Liga 4-0 over Mallorca on date 29, Barcelona jumps onto the scene again three days later, this time in a completely empty Camp Nou, to measure Leganés, second to last in the table. Those of Quique Setién are forced to win to keep their distance that separates them from Real Madrid at the top of the championship. After the victory of both giants of Spain, the difference continues to be two points.

The team’s rotation played against those of Setien they missed Jordi Alba already Arturo vidal, two footballers who are usually encouraged to break the rival defensive line and associate well with Lionel Messi. The attackers’ lack of creativity and mobility caused the Catalan team to drown in their own strategy in the first half hour.

Messi stood up as center midfielder to the right of Sergio Busquets While Arthur Melo and Rakitic They looked uncomfortably where to stop since their presence seemed a hindrance to the local cast. In the meantime, Griezmann walked among the central Leganes without pivoting, as it usually does Luis Suarez and waiting for a space to magically appear. For his part, Ansu Fati He was intent on being the protagonist of the attacks from the left, but all his movements were as predictable as they were solitary, so he was easily neutralized by the rival defenders.

So the Leganes He cheered up and had two clear goal situations. The first at 10 minutes, in a counterattack in which Barcelona got smaller and left Erasus go hand in hand on the left. Upon entering the area, the point of view blurred, almost lost the ball when hooking and it fell at the feet of Guerrero, but his shot was rejected on the line by Lenglet. The second three minutes later, in a cross at the far post that found Guerrero free, who crashed his shot into the post.

Luckily for Barcelona, ​​after 42 minutes the advantage came. It was Junior Firpo who climbed to the left, won by power and the ball ended at the feet of Ansu Fati. The youth settled for the right and finished at the far post so that in the first shot on goal, his team takes the advantage.

The Camp Nou does not have an audience to prevent the spread of Covid-19 (.) (ALBERT GEA /)

The Spanish coach has in his hands an important challenge since You must manage the squad well to be able to face the string as well as possible of parties that the Catalan team has. Despite this, everything seems to indicate that Lionel Messi will miss as few minutes as possible and is a starter in a trident in which doubt passes through Luis Suárez’s return from the start.

« It could be a starter or not. You have to be very cautious with muscle injuries and report any problems we have. I would not like to lose a player four games for not resting one, ”said Setién at the press conference prior to the match.

The Barca captain will undoubtedly return to steal the eyes of the world. Having played a fantastic game on his return to the pitch after 98 days without football, the Argentine is about to break an incredible personal record. Of putting a double against Leganés he will reach 700 goals in his career: 628 goals with FC Barcelona and 70 with the Argentine team.

Leganés, meanwhile, arrives at Camp Nou. With a 2-1 loss to Valladolid on their return to the activity, Javier Aguirre’s team is struggling not to descend with four other teams (Espanyol, Mallorca, Celta and Eibar).

The Pepineros, in addition, they will arrive in Barcelona without Óscar Rodríguez, one of their scorers (with eight goals), sanctioned. Another one who was in charge of bringing joy to the team, this time will be on the opposite bench since Martin Braithwaite (with six), who signed mid-season for the culé team, who paid his termination clause, valued at 20 million of euros.

Before the initial whistle, FC Barcelona will pay tribute to victims of the coronavirus playing ‘El cant dels ocells’. A video starring nine cellists from the Orquesta del Gran Teatre del Liceu will be shown on the stadium markers.

TV: DIRECTV 1610

STADIUM: Camp Nou

POSITIONS: