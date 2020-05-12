With a slate inscribed on the deadline, Cruzeiro has confirmed all its candidates for the presidency of the club and for the Deliberative Council. Luiz Carlos Rodrigues registered his candidacy for the presidency of the council at the last minute, being the fourth plate in the dispute.

The deadline ended on Monday, 11, and the club has defined who will try to elect mandates in the May 21 election. There are days to try to win the presidency of the club and another four in the dispute for the command of the council.

Candidates for the position of top manager of Raposa, will remain until the end of the year, in a “buffer” term, as there will be another election that will determine the president for the 2021 to 2023 triennium and also for a new command in the Deliberative Council.

With this vote, which will take place at the Barro Preto club, in the south-central region of BH, the management council, formed by businessmen who helped Raposa to reduce the damage of the Wagner Pires de Sá administration, will leave Cruzeiro.

The same will happen with José Dalai Rocha, current president of the board and interim of the club. The mining team will have a special voting scheme, to avoid crowds on election day that could generate contagions by the new coronavirus.

On May 21, the fans of Raposa will meet the new president of the club and the new director of the Deliberative Council- (Press Release / Cruzeiro)

Plates and candidates

In the presidential election of Cruzeiro, the following candidates will try the position: the lawyer Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, with Lidson Potsch and Biagio Peluso as vice presidents. The other slate will have Ronaldo Granata, ex-vice president in the Wagner Pires administration, who has in his composition of vice-presidents, Maurício Marques da Silva and Ailton Ricaldoni Lobo.

For the election of the deliberative council, the following are registered: Luiz Carlos Rodrigues at the head of the ticket. Beside him will be Roberto Alvares Magalhães (vice president), André Carlos Fernandes (first secretary) and André Elia Martins (second secretary).

The current vice-president of the deliberative council, Paulo Roberto Sifuentes, heads another list with which Waldeyr Estevão de Paulo Junior (vice), Jairo Soares Maia (1st secretary) and Herones Márcio Amaral Lima (2nd secretary).

The third plate of the dispute will have Giovanni Baroni, preferred by the management council, who formed his team with Celso Luiz Chimbida (vice), Alexandre Faria (first secretary), and Allyson Caires (second secretary).

Finally, the fourth slate will have the current president of the fiscal council of the club, Paulo César Pedrosa, who composes in the election with Nagig Simões (vice), Evandro Vassali (1st secretary) and Marcus Lambertucci (2nd secretary).

