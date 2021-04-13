With a photograph, Frida Sofía responds to those who ask her for proof of having been abused by her grandfather

Frida sofia is aware of what a large part of his followers is saying about his statements of abuse against his grandfather Enrique Guzman. She herself is sharing the supportive opinions that have been generated in her favor under the hashtag #YoSiTeCreoFrida. But he has also realized that there are those who are asking him for evidence to support his statements.

Through Instagram, Frida has taken on the task of responding by publishing a photograph in which she appears in her mother’s arms, with a smiling Enrique Guzmán in front of her. Along with the image, Frida wrote: “For all those who want proof … sorry, I didn’t have a way to record my grandfather’s pig groping me when I was five years old, but ONE PHOTO SAYS MORE THAN 1000 WORDS.”

More than 42 people have liked the publication of the young singer and model. The image has generated, as expected, all kinds of comments for and against. There are those who blame him for apparently having a close loving relationship with him years ago. Others reiterate their support for her and there are also those who did not believe her before and now say they understand her and accept that her statements are true.

“I criticized you a lot but I already understood many things and although one cannot judge ANYONE … if we are aware of feeling on which side to be … I frankly believe you!”, Commented a follower of Frida.

It should be noted that the video that Alejandra Guzmán shared saying that she puts her hands in the fire for her father, has also generated a lot of itching and it seems that she ended up tipping the balance in favor of Frida Sofía and not because the public believes more in the word of the young woman, but because they ask the singer to support her daughter more and to put her first, above all else.

“I offer you Frida to fix this in the best way. Find a good therapist, someone who can help us. I know we can! I offer you my heart and all my love, because I gave birth to you ”, Alejandra tells Frida.

Regarding her position regarding the statements of abuse, in which Frida Sofía points out to Enrique Guzmán as guilty, Alejandra is emphatic and apparently takes sides with her father: “I put my hands on fire for my father. That he has given me and taught me to work and is an example for me. He’s a great man“.

The singer concludes with: “Thank you all”, but also adds: “Please Frida, come closer!“. Alejandra wants this whole issue to end and that both she and her daughter can fix their problems without involving the press.

