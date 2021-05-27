With a new look, Yalitza Aparicio raises her voice against criticism | Instagram

The actress, Yalitza Aparicio, reappeared again and this time she showed a renewed image and with which she also sent a powerful message on Instagram which immediately had reactions.

With a great message and a new look, Yalitza Aparicior, put a stop to the strong criticism that at some point has received, immediately, the histrionic was the target of various comments

My skin is respected, my skin sweats, my skin resonates, in my skin there is no doubt, my skin loves, my skin is pure flavor. We are not few, we are a shitload! #PoderPrieto #DondeHayPrieturaHaySabrosura, was the message he shared on social networks.

With a new cut and hair style, the “mexican teacher“He looked unrecognizable and his words generated great support on social networks.

Beauty, ‘Where there is prietura, there is tasty!’, ‘Greetings Yalitza from Panama’, were some of the comments to the one recognized for her performance in the film “Roma” directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

The photo that added more than 169 thousand Likes among which reactions are even appreciated even from Pedrito Sola himself, who dedicated one more heart to the “Oaxacan artist“.

Once again, Yalitza Aparicio uses social networks with a strong cause in mind, viralizing situations and raising her voice to end the stereotypes that Mexican women face on many occasions.

In the midst of the social media fever, many well-known and prominent figures of the show have sent strong messages from their trenches to inspire new changes and behaviors.

However, one of those who has become a benchmark for these and other causes is Yalitza Aparicio, today also an activist and who fights for rights of equality and respect.

Today, the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, has directed her fame to raise her voice again to demonstrate against racism, highlighting her virtues and being proud of her skin color.

The columnist for The New York Times newspaper launched a message with which she would seek to raise awareness among users on the platforms and on the other hand, with the power of social networks she would ensure that her message will reach a large majority of people.

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez who today wears a more up-to-date image by cutting her long hair which she wore with light waves. To show her new look, the Mexican, originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, wore a gray hoodie from the North American firm Rodarte, the name she wore at the center of the warm garment.

Similarly, another of his colleagues, Tenoch Huerta, also decided to raise awareness on social networks by sharing the same post written by the columnist of the newspaper “The New York Times”, Yalitza Aparicio Martínez.

I am only a face, a visible face among millions throughout Latin America and throughout 500 years. #PowerPrieto #DondeHayPrieturaHaySabrosura @poderprieto_mx. were the words of the also actor from Rome, which he accompanied with the hashtags that have gained great strength in several Instagram and Twitter profiles.

The hashtag #PoderPrieto?

An initiative that arose with the aim of putting an end to stereotypes that for several years have been handled in the film industry, the roles given to people with dark complexions and to highlight above all the success of people regardless of skin tone, (reason why no one has to be discriminated against).

The campaign was launched prior to the premiere of “Extended Version”, a YouTube program where Tenoch Huerta, Estefanía Veloz and Pancho Parra participate where they also address inclusion issues and seek to answer many questions regarding Mexican society, including the lack of of brown people in the media.