With a multicolored logo, Apple announces its next event where it will present new iPads



IPads could feature a new chip and port for connecting accessories.

Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP / Getty Images

Apple announced a “special event” for this Tuesday, April 20, in which the company is expected to present the new iPad tablet models.

The Cupertino company announced that there will be “news of all colors”, through the publication of a message that is surrounded by mystery.

It is the first virtual event of 2021 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that will be broadcast from Apple Park that will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

Apple and their attention to detail 🙌🏼 # AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/j3cKDnrEkv – Adrián Santos (@techsantos) April 15, 2021

What can we expect from the new iPad?

Apple experts warn that most likely the company will show the new versions of the iPad Pro.

Among the changes that the company will present the new iPad could feature a new chip, Thunderboldt port, and display upgrade over the 2020 model which he presented in March of last year.

The next iPads could also be different in the way of connecting accessories via the USB-C port which would add speed and connectivity.

One week after Tuesday’s presentation, the company will reveal its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, April 28. It is expected that the numbers will bring good news due to the high demand for computers and electronic devices and digital services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Specialists also warn that Apple will achieve a major change in its privacy policy that will make it difficult for advertisers on the Internet.

