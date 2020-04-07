The actress Vanessa Oyarzún, better known as “La Vecina”, has gradually accumulated more followers on her social networks, thanks to the fact that she constantly publishes photographs in which she poses very sensual in various outfits and in different locations.

On this occasion, Vanessa released an image in which she appears next to a swimming pool, wearing a mini bikini and with the Cerro de la Silla in the city of Monterrey as the background.

Until before the coronavirus pandemic, “La Vecina” acted as host of a variety television program in Monterrey; now it has stopped appearing because it is in Mexico City, in voluntary quarantine.

