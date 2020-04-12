Javier Hernandez

Photo:

Arnoldo Robert / .

It seems that life is smiling for the Australian model Sarah Kohan, and in full quarantine has shared in his account Instagram a photograph that was previously taken in a heavenly place, and that has captivated his followers.

The image was taken in Hawaii, and in it you can see the footballer’s wife Javier “Chicharito” Hernández on his back, on a yacht, while raising his arms and showing off his spectacular rear guard, with the rainbow in the background.

For Sarah, this photograph represents a moment of complete happiness, and she expressed it in the message she wrote: “Dreaming about my favorite place on Earth 🌈”.

Consuelo Duval’s daughter hangs clothes during quarantine in a bikini!

Between straw, María Elisa Camargo poses very sexy in black lingerie

Eva Cedeño, protagonist of “I give you life”, rides a bicycle with a black swimsuit

.