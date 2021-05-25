With a huge smile, Elliot Page shows off his first photo in a swimsuit – El Sol de México

With a smile on his face, the actor Elliot page surprised her fans by posting her first photo and showing her body in a swimsuit as a “Trans baby” after last december a trans man declared himself.

Through his Instagram account, the protagonist of the film ‘Juno’ boasted to his more than 5 million followers an exercised abdomen and pectorals, after a few months ago he underwent a mastectomy operation.

“This trans boy’s first swimsuit,” he wrote next to the publication that already has more than 2 million likes and 59 thousand comments.

Elliot Page, a star nominated for an Oscar in 2007 for his participation in the film Juno, in which he played a teenager with an unplanned pregnancy, communicated through his social networks that he is a trans person.

“Hello friends, I want to share with you that my name is Elliot, my pronoun is him and I am trans. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. Having come to this place in my life, “he explained through his Instagram account.

The actor mentioned that he is very grateful to the people who have supported him throughout the “journey” and, like them, he promised to provide all necessary and possible support to the trans community and will fight for a more loving and equal society.

“I can’t begin to express how extraordinary it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. Many in the trans community have inspired me infinitely. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and your incessant work to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place, “he said.

He added that despite feeling great happiness at this time, he also feels “fragile” and afraid of receiving hate messages, “jokes” and being violated.

➡ Stay informed on our Google News channel