With a hug to his son, Giovanni Medina celebrates the arrest of Larry Ramos, the husband of Ninel Conde who fHe was arrested in Miami last Saturday by the FBI, for fraud and fraud, barely set foot in the City of the Sun.

In the post he shared on his Instagram account, Giovanni Medina hugs Emmanuel with the following writing:

“Thank God and the authorities you are here, in your safe place, sheltered from situations that you should not experience … I love you my child, as long as I live I will continue to take care of you at any cost”.

Giovanni Medina publishes this image after the arrest of Larry Ramos. Photo: Giovanni Medina

Yes, Ninel is between two extremely delicate legal battles. With Medina for his son, who has not seen a year ago, and one of the reasons that Giovanni alleges is just this: that he does not trust that Emmanuel shares with a man with so many legal problems, and persecuted by the law.

The other is that of her current husband, whom accused of owing a long list of people a total of 27 million dollars, but that could exceed 40 million.

Larry lost one of the demands he made on him Alejandra Guzman, who accused him of having scammed her out of 4 million dollars, money that he gave her for investments in 2015. Bouquets he met the singer after her daughter, Frida sofia, will be romantically related to him.

Bouquets had 45 days to pay the millionaire debt to Guzman and ten other victims who reported him for the same crime. And it also came to light that the accounts of Ninel Conde and the businessman had been blocked by the US authorities. Apparently, the singer and actress would have received millionaire deposits from her husband and this alerted the authorities.

Apparently Ramos would already be free after paying a bail of 50 thousand dollars as reported by ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, however his passport was withheld and he will not be able to leave the country.

Recall that this scandal was uncovered last year by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain in ‘Gossip No Like’, when Ninel introduced him as her boyfriend. There the journalists showed the different pending causes of Larry and even the mother of a son who does not support or see.