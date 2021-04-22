With a hat-trick by Herrera, Independiente won in Bolivia and started well in the Cup

The comings and goings of football placed Jonathan Herrera in Montero, Bolivia. In the last year and a half, the forward played in 4 teams: he had his explosion in Central Córdoba after several years in the ascent, went through San Lorenzo and had a brief stint in Malaysia. Today, already in Independiente, he started in the victory of his team for the South American Cup.

El Rojo visited the home of Guabirá, a team that plays in the first division of Bolivian soccer. That world trooper who was already nicknamed Sultan was key today for those from Avellaneda to begin their participation in this tournament with a victory.

It was 3 to 1 for the group led by Julio César Falcioni, who is still absent due to coronavirus. The striker scored his team’s three goals, two of them in the first half and the remaining one in the complement. Bruno Pascua discounted for the local one minute from the end.

“It was a dream night. I didn’t expect this, I haven’t played for a year and a half. The win was deserved. We had quite a few casualties these weeks, but we have top players. Luckily we were able to win, we deserved it.” he assured at the end of the meeting. Crack!

