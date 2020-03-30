The footballers of the Barcelona They announced this Monday that they will make a significant reduction in their wages so that the club’s employees can collect all of their salaries during the cessation of activities imposed by the preventive quarantine in the face of the coronavirus.

With a statement published on their respective social media accounts, the players detailed that will reduce their salaries by 70 percent in order that this money can be destined to the workers of the institution. They will also perform extra contributions for the same purpose.

Captain Lionel Messi was the first to communicate the decision through his Instagram account and then followed by the rest of his colleagues.

“First of all, we want to clarify that our will has always been to apply a drop in the salary that we receive because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when asked”, They explain, with a use of capital letters that tends to emphasize the usual goodwill of soccer players.

Beyond this decision, the brief also reveals a internal conflict between the members of the professional team and the Barcelona leadership. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Arturo Vidal and company denounced “pressures” to carry out this action, which they assure was already taken beforehand.

“It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there are those who try to put us under the magnifying glass and try to add pressure to do something that we were always clear about what we would do, “say the players.