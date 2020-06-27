Lionel Messi goes for his 700th goal in the game that Barcelona will play against Celta, in Vigo (. / Marcelo Del Pozo) (MARCELO DEL POZO /)

He FC Barcelona visit to Celtic, in Vigo, for matchday 32 of the Spanish league. The game, which can be followed through DirecTV Sports, is led by Guillermo Cuadra Fernández.

It’s another litmus test for the team he leads Lionel Messi. Is that after beating Athletic Bilbao by the smallest difference (1-0) last date at the Camp Nou, the team led by Quique Setién still regrets having left two points on the way during their visit to Seville that could be key in the near future for the definition of La Liga.

When there are still seven days to go before the end of the championship, Real Madrid and the Catalans are tied at the top with 65 points, but those of the White House they depend on themselves to celebrate the title, since the tiebreaker favors them for having won one of the season’s classics.

Against this background, the coach of the Blaugrana team included the youth in the midfield of Barcelona Riqui Puig, who had a great performance against Athletic. Facing the losses of Sergio Busquets, the Dutchman De Jong and Sergi Roberto -the latter two midfielders are injured-, the DT leaned towards the footballer who emerged from La Masía. In the pre-match what was was cleared Setien’s great doubt: who was going to be the third footballer of the offensive trident with Messi and Suarez in the starting lineup. Finally, in the Balaídos stadium he plays the jewel of the quarry from the start, Ansu Fati, which won the arm wrestling for Griezmann and Braithwaite.

Beyond the search for a new victory and waiting for what will happen with the team led by Zinedine Zidane, who will visit Espanyol in Barcelona this Sunday, all eyes are on whether Barça’s number 10 finally scores the conquest 700 in its glorious career and thus joins the select group of seven footballers who achieved that mark.

The rival of Barcelona arrives in good condition to the confrontation. Located at position 16 in the Spanish league standings, Celta must take advantage of their home status to score points to help them in their fight to avoid losing the category. He is 7 points from the last place of the descent, which today belongs to Mallorca, but comes from adding two consecutive victories: he thrashed Alavés 6-0 and achieved a valuable victory, as a visitor, against Real Sociedad.

Formations

Celta Vigo: Rubén Blanco; Olaza, Aidoo, Murillo, Kevin Vázquez; Denis, Fran Beltrán, Bradaric, Rafinha; Aspas and Santi Mina. DT: Oscar García.

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Riqui Puig, Arturo Vidal; Messi, Suárez and Ansu Fati. DT: Quique Setién.

Referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Hour: 12.00

Stadium: Balaídos

TV: DirecTV Sports

Standings: