With a glass of wine, the American actress Meryl Streep, accompanied by her colleagues and friends Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, They toasted tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim for his 90th birthday.

From home and transmitting each one with a separate camera, comfortably in a dressing gown, they interpreted The Ladies Who Lunch, one of his classic themes, within the framework of the Take me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration gala.

The song The Ladies Who Lunch is part of the Broadway Company musical, released in 1970 and winner of 12 Tony Awards, and is played by the character of “Joanne”, characterized by Elaine Stritch.

In addition to Streep, Baranski and McDonald, personalities from the theater industry such as Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and Kelli O´Hara were added to the event to honor Stephen Sondheim, who was recognized with an Oscar in 1990 in the category of best original song by Dick Tracy.

