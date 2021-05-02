With a friend! Ana Cheri shows off her charms on a beach | Instagram

The beautiful and beloved celebrity of social networks, Ana Cheri shared a very flirty video next to a friend, with whom she appeared walking on the beach, wearing dresses and swimsuits.

Without hesitation for a long time the young woman model and 34-year-old businesswoman shows her charms at every opportunity that comes her way.

This time it was a video who shared on Instagram where she appears very well accompanied by a friend, both wear similar clothes but in different colors.

Read also: While touching her charms, Lana Rhoades delights her fans

The name of the friend of Ana Cheri who is accompanying her is also a model and public figure Kirzlyn gabriola, This is not the first time that we see them together in content of both in their social networks.

The publication was shared by the model exactly 18 hours ago and so far it has more than 89 thousand reproductions.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Ana and Kirzlyn are walking on the beach in the water, in the images we see the two beauties in slow motion, looking even more flirtatious than usual.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Two beauties wearing neon and transparent dresses as well as a swimsuit in the same tone as the dress, conquering glances.