With a friend! Ana Cheri poses next to another beautiful woman

The model Ana Cheri, who is also a fitness coach and businesswoman, posed next to a friend in a flirty photo showing her charms.

He did this with the aim of promoting his sportswear line, and also in large part to pamper his Instagram fans and followers.

Both beautiful women wore a matching top and leggings, because the beautiful celebrity, Ana Cheri I would be giving a promotion for Valentine’s Day, so you could share the promotion with a friend and buy the same clothes.

The only difference between the two was their tennis shoes, the American model’s were pink and her friend’s white, from there on out they looked the same, although to contrast a bit she chose someone blonde because she is brown.

Ana Cheri always tries to entertain her fans, so in the image we see how her charms stand out in an adorable way.

The publication was made this February 11 that just happened, surely he had a great response from his fans, who gave him more than 69 thousand like’s in his flirty and tender publication.