With a floppy disk, and payment of the ransom to a post office box: this is how the first ransomware worked, in the 80s | Technology

Although ransomware is a malware that has become fashionable in recent years, its origin dates back to 1989, before the Internet age. This is the story of the first ransomware.

Like any other computer product, viruses and malware have also evolved over the years. Not just in complexity, but in wickedness and greed.

In the beginning, many computer viruses did not go beyond the joke of showing a funny screen on the computer, or deleting data. The creator did not receive any compensation for his wrongdoing, so they were only created to annoy, or in political activities or harassment of business competition.

But over the years malware got more dangerous, and more greedy. Trojans that steal passwords and bank accounts began to appear, and their creators made a profit. The cruelest way is ransomware, what hijack computers blocking them until a ransom is paid, usually in cryptocurrencies, which are anonymous.

The ransomware It has become fashionable in the last 4-5 years, as cybercriminals have found effective methods to lock down computers, thanks to hard drive encryption. But it is not a new extortion method. It was already used more than 30 years ago, even before the Internet became popular.

CNN interviewed Eddy Willems a few days ago, one of the victims of the first ransomware attack in history. It is news that comes to us through our colleague Alberto R. Aguiar, in Business Insider.

Happened in 1989, before the Internet became popular, and before cryptocurrencies existed. So it worked differently, but the method was the same as the current ransomware.

In 1989 a world congress against AIDS was organized in Sweden. Attendees received 20,000 diskettes through a medical mailing list, which allegedly contained information on AIDS, for discussion at the congress.

When inserting the floppy disk in the computer it crashed completely, and a message appeared asking that send $ 189 to a P.O.box in Panama, to unlock the PC:

As you can read, the kidnapping was disguised as a software license that had to be paid, to continue using the computer.

East first ransomware attack it wreaked havoc, because at that time no one had foreseen anything like it, and antivirus barely existed. The first antivirus, from G-Data, had been marketed only two years earlier.

Many doctors lost their whole life jobsBecause backups weren’t common either: “The incident caused a lot of damage at the time. A lot of people lost a lot of work. It wasn’t a marginal thing, it was big, even then,” Eddy Willems explains on CNN.

Police traced the ransomware to an evolutionary biologist from Harvard named Joseph Popp, who was attending the congress, and that is why he had the list of participants.

Popp confessed that he was only looking to raise money to continue his investigations, and his lawyers cited mental problems at trial. But the researchers believe that there was someone else behindBecause buying and mailing 20,000 floppy disks to different countries in the world requires spending a good amount of money, which a biologist does not normally have, especially if he claims that he did it to raise money for research.

The mystery has not been solved, but it will go down in history as the first ransomware attack.

This type of malware caused losses of 220 million euros in 2020, only in Spain. Remember that Windows has a new tool to fight ransomware. In this news we explain how to activate it.