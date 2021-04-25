With a fashion look, Mia Khalifa looks like a professional model! | Instagram

The businesswoman Mia Khalifa spoiled her followers thanks to a photo she shared a few hours ago on Instagram, where she was wearing a most fashionable look.

Today the beautiful celebrity is not only an exactress of adult cinema, but has also become a professional model.

Although this outfit is the most striking and shows her shapely legs and abdomen one of her huge charms it’s peeking out from under the top.

It has been precisely this part of the body of Mia khalifa The one that has attracted a lot of attention since its popularity began a few years ago.

All the suit he is wearing is a light blue tone, Khalifa is wearing a cute long-sleeved top and buttons, as for the bottom part, it is a short a bit wide, but that also looks very flirtatious.

Khalifa isn’t the only movie celebrity to become not only a model but also influencer and star of social networks, among them some names are: Anastasia Kivtko, Elsa Jean, Lana Rhoades and Ana Cheri.