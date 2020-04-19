By Mateus Machado

With 28 years and a cartel of 12 victories and only three defeats in professional MMA, Acácio Pequeno, like many other fighters, is feeling the effects of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. The athlete, who had a fight scheduled for April 25, against Jailton Malhadinho, at SFT 22, in São Paulo, saw his fight postponed until May 30, considering that the city of São Paulo is the one that comes the most being affected in Brazil by the number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19.

In preparation for the fight, even in the current quarantine period, Acácio, who has been packed for seven consecutive victories, two of them by the SFT, hopes to face Malhadinho and, in an interview with TATAME, spoke about the “saga” in an attempt to face the opponent in recent months.

– Actually, I had a scheduled fight against (Jailton) Malhadinho in March, by another organization, but unfortunately, two weeks before the event happened, I suffered a foot injury, a deep cut, where I had to stop the preparation and, automatically, I had to leave this fight, because I wouldn’t be able to do it in time. After I started training again, the opportunity arose to make that same fight with Malhadinho in the SFT, where I continued the camp and focused again. A week after the fight was scheduled, quarantine started, I remained focused and training privately with friends who would also fight at the same event, but the government of São Paulo extended the quarantine and the event was postponed. It is complicated, because you make sacrifices, focus on the fight and suddenly receive the news that the fight will not happen on the date, but it was not the first or the last time that it happens. The workout follows 100% and I’m in great shape. Unfortunately, this pandemic came to make life difficult for everyone – said the fighter.

Like many fighters in Brazil, Acácio Pequeno has an activity parallel to his work as a fighter and works as a security guard daily. Even with the quarantine period, the company where the athlete works maintained his activities, and the miner spoke about his routine in the current situation.

– I am not able to be quarantined. Of course, I take the hygiene measures that are recommended, but thank God I work in a large company and they didn’t stop. I work every day and at night we set up with friends who have fights scheduled to train only between us, with the gym closed, and so I continue the camp, since, until then, my fight was maintained for May. Thank goodness, the company where I work for security continues to function, with all coronavirus prevention processes, so I can pay my bills at the end of the month. I have a wife and a 2 year old son. She is in the risk group, because she has asthma and bronchitis, so she stopped working and is really quarantined at home, and I try to go on with my life normally, always taking care so that I cannot be a means of contagion for her, so I am very careful about that – said Acácio, who finally spoke about his moment in his career and the expectation of competing for the SFT light heavyweight belt in the future.

– I come from seven consecutive victories, I gained a lot of experience and maturity during that period. SFT today is the event that most invests in MMA here in Brazil and I am honored to have one more opportunity to show work. In my two fights in the organization I had a kind of ‘drama’. In fact, my last three fights have all had a drama. In one I had a car accident hours before the event, in the other I broke my foot in the first round, and in the last I struggled with my injured knee and had to have surgery after the fight. I’m doing my best to get to the fight 100% this time and make the best fight of my life to date. I think that winning this fight against Jailton Malhadinho I deserve to receive the chance to dispute the light heavyweight belt. This is my plan, to be at the top of the organization – he ended.

