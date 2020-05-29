RIO – The losses caused by the covid-19 pandemic in the global economy improved Brazil’s position in the world ranking, despite the 1.5% retraction registered by the Brazilian economy from January to March compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. As the effects of the new coronavirus only arrived in the country in the last two weeks of March, Brazil was in 15th place in an international ranking of economic activity performance with 44 countries, compiled by the risk rating agency Austin Rating.

The Brazilian GDP data were released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which announced on Friday, the 29th, the results of the Quarterly National Accounts.

Brazil was just ahead of countries like Mexico (-1.6% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019), the Netherlands (-1.7%), Israel (-1.8%), Denmark (- 1.9%), the United Kingdom (-2.0%) and Germany (-2.2%).

Epicenter of the pandemic at first, China was in the penultimate position on the list, with a decline of 9.8% of the GDP of the first quarter on the margin, behind only the lantern Nigeria (-14.3%).

France occupied the 32nd position of the ranking, with a 5.8% retraction of the economy on the same basis of comparison. Italy, also very affected by the pandemic, was in 27th position, with a 4.7% drop in GDP. The United States was in 12th place, with a 1.2% drop in GDP.

Only six countries in the ranking grew in the period from January to March. Chile (3.0%) was the leader, followed by India (1.1%), Russia (0.6%), Bulgaria (0.3%), Romania (0.3%) and Finland (0, 1%).

For Austin Rating’s chief economist Alex Agostini, Brazil should be closer to the emerging countries at the top of the list and not to the economies that were first affected by the pandemic. “Brazil took longer to suffer the effects of the pandemic, but with only 15 days of stagnant economy, GDP fell 1.5% in the first quarter. Imagine with two months”, he highlights.

Austin has revised its calculations downwards and already expects a 10.1% retraction for national GDP in the second quarter compared to the immediately previous one. Therefore, the forecast is that the country will return to occupy a worse position in the international ranking. This is because many countries that are currently on the lantern, such as China itself, are beginning to return to normalcy.

“The country should have a greater impact than other countries in the second quarter and, most likely, stay close to the ranking lantern”, predicts Agostini.

