With a cup of coffee Elsa Jean wakes up, wearing nothing! | Instagram

The coquette actress Elsa Jean continues to win over her followers, thanks to her Instagram content, this particular photo appears with nothing on it.

The also model and celebrity was enjoying a delicious coffee in the morning, this drink that millions of people use to start their day, in this case Elsa jean He did the same, only he had a plus, he was not wearing anything.

Elsa dream As it is also called, she was lying face down on her bed, while she drank some coffee, when she did, she looked out of her window and it seemed that her gaze was a little lost.

68 weeks ago she shared bliss PhotoAlthough he does not appear full body, we can see that he is not wearing anything on top, which for sure gave his photo a mischievous touch.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

127,862 are the reactions that her publication of March 28, 2020 has until today, which also has 1,465 comments, where several of her followers would be fascinated to share a cup of coffee with her in bed.

Some of her fans have been a bit graphic in terms of their comments, only on a few occasions the model and actress has decided to block them, it seems that she likes to read what they write with great admiration.