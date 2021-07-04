With a catheter in the heart! Silvia Pinal, bad health | Instagram

The famous Mexican presenter Pepillo Origel He has recently spoken about the health of the renowned actress Silvia Pinal, so everyone is more than worried about how she is right now.

Everything seems to indicate that the doctors detected more problems of Health of the diva and it is for that reason that she will remain in the hospital.

Since last June 29, the followers of the diva of mexican cinema, Silvia Pinal, are more than concerned about her health, since it was announced that she was hospitalized for an alleged arterial problem.

It may interest you: Mhoni Seer predicts: 80’s actress will lose her life Silvia Pinal?

In this regard, the presenter, journalist, actor, singer and Mexican producer Pepillo Origel revealed that the actress has a direct catheter to the heart.

It was during the last broadcast of his program “Con Permiso”, the show commentator announced that he had managed to communicate with Mrs. Silvia Pinal, who was indeed hospitalized, however, she was listening loudly and eager to leave soon hospital.

She is a warrior, she is a woman who, what a beautiful desire to live my wife Silvia Pinal (…) is with a direct catheter to the heart. I talk to her on the phone … in full, “said Juan José Origel.

In addition, Pepillo assured that during the conversation with the diva they agreed that, as soon as he leaves the hospital, they will meet to eat.

My respects with that desire you have to live. (…) Silvia, that everything goes well and my respects, ”he said.

On the other hand, despite the fact that Silvia Pinal is reported to be stable, it caught the attention of her followers that she continues to be hospitalized.

It may interest you: Actor Mauricio Herrera requests donors for surgery

However, her relatives reported that the 89-year-old actress will likely have to wait a couple of days more, because doctors detected that she suffers from a strong urinary tract infection.

According to Sylvia Pasquel, actress and daughter of the diva, it is not yet known when she will be able to leave the hospital but the tests that were carried out to find out her general state of health yielded positive results.

While the singer Alejandra Guzmán also pointed out that her mother had entered the hospital due to a drop in her blood pressure that alerted the family.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The rocker declared in an interview for the program ‘Hoy’ that it was likely that a change in her mother’s medications had caused her blood pressure to drop.

It should be noted that Silvia Pinal is considered one of the most important film actresses in Mexico for her participation in films such as; The innocent (1956), Viridiana (1961), The exterminating angel (1962), and Simon of the desert (1965).

She made her acting debut in 1949 at the age of seventeen with a small role in the film, Bamba.

It may interest you: 3 beauties TODAY, Maribel Guardia with Legarreta and De la Reguera

She has also been named as a pioneer of musical comedy theater, and television in Mexico, and in addition to being an actress, she became a businesswoman, producer of several projects and entered politics, holding some public positions in her native country.

Something that very few know is that Pinal had a fascination for the show since she was a child, in addition to cinema and music, she liked to write and recite poems.

She studied first at the Pestalozzi College in Cuernavaca, and then at the Washington Institute in Mexico City and despite her artistic aspirations, her father conditioned her to study “something useful” and learned to type.