With a broken voice, the mayor of Chicago accepted: “We failed Adam.”

The mayor of Chicago, Lori lightfoot, asked residents to express themselves peacefully while authorities await protests this Thursday after the release of a police video showing an alleged armed confrontation in which an agent shot a 13-year-old Latino boy in the chest in a alley of the Mexican neighborhood La Villita.

In the video recorded by a police camera and released by the agency in charge of investigating cases of use of lethal force, it is seen that Adam toledo his arms were raised when he turned around and faced the chasing cop.

“Simply put we failed Adam. And we cannot afford to fail one more young person in our city… we have too many damn guns on our streets,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference on the police shooting of Adam Toledo. pic.twitter.com/bvAsYTkAmQ – USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 15, 2021

The episode lasted a fraction of a second, and as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated, “it was an incredibly painful tragedy” that is sure to elicit an emotional response from all who see it.

“That is why we ask that people express themselves peacefully”he added, anticipating possible protests.

Photo: Getty Images

Police had said they found a weapon at the scene, and that it was the one allegedly held by the minor. The video does not show him throwing a gun before he was shot. On the contrary, when he raised his hands, he did not appear to have a weapon.

The officer’s body camera shows him chasing Toledo down an alley in La Villita at around 2:38 am on March 29.

The officer yells “Police, stop”, and then orders him to show his hands. In the video, Adam is seen standing next to a wooden fence, with what appears to be a gun to his back.

In less than 0.85 seconds from that moment, the officer shoots the minor, whose hands are raised almost to the shoulders. He collapses to the ground and another officer immediately calls an ambulance.

The Chicago Police Department gave reporters a preview of the video before the Civil Police Responsibility Office made it public. A version of the video was also played in slow motion.

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the officer’s action was justified. “He was 100% right. The offender still turned around with a gun in his hand. This happened in eight tenths of a second ”, He said.

However, the video is likely not to clarify the doubts of activists and the community, who consider the police reaction unjustified. The Cook County Prosecutor’s Office has not mentioned whether any charges will be brought against the officer who fired the shot.

Lightfoot, in a joint statement with attorneys for the Mayor’s Office and the Toledo family, said that the release of the video is “the first step in the process toward healing the family, the community and our city.”

The Police were summoned to La Villita in response to a shooting call recorded by ShotSpotter, a system installed in several neighborhoods of the city where gangs operate, to capture shootings.

Photo: EFE

According to the Police, the minor was accompanied by Rubén Román, 21. The two fled and were chased down an alley by the police on foot.

In the images, Roman is distinguished, with a golden jacket, and Toledo with a white hat. Upon reaching a corner, Roman fired at least seven shots at the policemen with a pistol, while Toledo watched from close range.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that a pistol was recovered and the casings found at the scene coincide with the pistol used by Roman, who was arrested and accused of firing a weapon and other serious crimes, which include endangering a minor, aggravated illegal use. of a weapon and reckless firing of a firearm.

The mayor held back tears as she spoke today about the city’s endemic gun violence and said: “We cannot allow that to be what young people experience in our city.”

“Simply put, we failed Adam”, he said during a press conference at City Hall.

Reflecting on the shooting, Lightfoot said two facts are clear.

“First, in the middle of the night, this child came into contact with an adult who had a gun and then ended up being shot to death by a police officer. (Second) there are too many young people in our city, boys and girls alike, who have been left vulnerable by systemic failures that we simply must correct ”, stated.

It was reported that the Police have prepared for the case of civil disturbances, concerned about the possible influence in Chicago of the trial that is carried out in Minnesota to ex-cop Derek Chauvin, accused of the death of African American George Floyd.

Also for the death in the same state of Daunte Wright, 20, by a police officer from the city of Brooklyn Center.

Several specialized police units of Chicago were preparing to cancel their days off in the event of a riot.

The incident has renewed calls for police reform in America’s third-largest city. The Chicago Police Department has been under intense scrutiny since 2014, when a white officer shot and killed a black teenager and was convicted of second-degree murder.

A video of that incident led to a Justice Department investigation, which found that Chicago Police routinely violated people’s civil rights, used excessive force, and engaged in racial discrimination.

Keep reading: Frame by frame: the moment the police killed the boy Adam Toledo