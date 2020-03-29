Ana Barbara she is having a great time at home, since she has been able to live with her children; but now it has caused a sensation thanks to a video he published in Tik Tok, an application that is already liked by children and adults.

In the clip, the grupera queen appears dancing very sensual wearing a hat and a black minidress. Naturally, the song with which the singer performs her choreography had to be one of her successes, in this case the theme “How little”.

Ana Barbara Serves as a judge on the television show “I have talent, a lot of talent”, but the premiere of the new season of this one has been postponed until April 23; Meanwhile, in quarantine, the singer is distracted by publishing humorous videos in which she appears in the company of her family.

