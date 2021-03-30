With a black garter belt, Noelia invites her OnlyFans on video! | Instagram

The singer, model and businesswoman Noelia shared a new video for her followers on Instagram where she invites them to be part of her official account of OnlyFans.

Noelia She is a quite ingenious woman for this reason, her constant publications despite the fact that on some occasions they have been repeated, she always finds a way to turn them around and get the attention of her fans who are aware of her publications.

East video the interpreter of “Candle“He shared it an hour ago so far it has more than 3,600 reproductions, as the hours go by, this insurance figure will continue to grow.

The beautiful celebrity of pop music and special entrepreneur, appears inviting her fans to form part of the subscribers of her page in OnlyFans, warning that by being on it they could not miss its content that is apparently quite suggestive.

In the video while she is making her thoughtful invitation, she moves the camera a little and is shown in perspective, Noelia is wearing a leather jacket that we had already seen before, precisely one day ago when she was promoting an app called in another video Celebrityiffy where you can easily earn money.

While Noelia lowers the camera with which she is recording a little, we immediately see that she is using a black garter belt with fishnet stockings, also wearing a transparent bodysuit that is surely part of her own brand Noelicious.

In his video, as in others that he has shared, he appears with a nice filter that manages to highlight his beauty because some shine appeared in his blonde hair, the place where he was seems to be an apartment, in other videos that we have seen published, the same works appear of art hanging on the wall as we see it in this one.

On this occasion, the singer and businesswoman decided to block the comment box, surely she wanted fans to focus only on receiving the information without reacting to the feedback, although it is likely that her followers on Instagram were not bothered at all to know that they could only admire her beauty.

Noelia is part of a group of celebrities and entertainment stars who have launched their own OnlyFans pages, among them we find various singers, actresses and renowned models such as: Ana Cheri, Anastasia Kvitko, Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Jem Wolfie and Cardi B to mention a few of her.