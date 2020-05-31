Nothing seems to stop Bayern Munich on its way to an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title: this Saturday, Hansi Flick’s men thrashed Fortuna Düsseldorf (16th) 5-0, on the 29th date of the German championship.

With only 15 points to play, Bayern have a 10-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund, although the team coached by Swiss Lucien Favre has one less game, which will play on Sunday against bottom team Paderborn.

In a very comfortable match for Bayern Munich against a team that struggles to avoid relegation, Hansi Flick’s men won with a double from Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (43 and 50), an own goal by the Danish Mathias Jörgensen (15) and many of the Frenchman Benjamin Pavard (29) and Canadian Anthony Davies (53).

The Bavarian club took a quarter of an hour to open the scoring, when the shot by French winger Benjamin Pavard diverted him to the net Jörgensen (15).

The French international took his thorn at the edge of the half hour, when he headed a corner taken at the near post by Joshua Kimmich, sending the ball out of the reach of the rival goalkeeper.

Lewandowski appeared to sentence the victory: first culminating a great offensive action by the whole team (43) and shortly after the break, with a shot from close range after a pass from Serge Gnabry (50). The Polish scorer has 29 goals.

The young Davies, who is being one of the revelations of the season, ended the scoring by stealing the ball on the edge of the rival area to beat the goalkeeper of Fortuna hand in hand (53).

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer thus managed to keep his goal unbeaten for the 13th time this season, a record since his arrival at the Bavarian club in 2011.

“Figures and records don’t interest me. What counts for Bayern is being champion,” Flick said after the match. “I am very happy with the team; we have been very aggressive, we have not given any option to the rival,” he stressed.

Bremen approaches the miracle

The date was also propitious for Werder Bremen, the historic German soccer club, who took a big step towards permanence by prevailing 1-0 this Saturday at Schalke’s court (10th).

The author of the Bremen winning goal in Gelsenkirchen was the Brazilian Leonardo Bittencourt, shortly after the half hour of play (32), with a left-footed shot from outside the area that slipped through the squad.

Werder Bremen has five games left to achieve what seemed like a miracle: permanence.

With 25 points, he is two from the playoff place occupied by Fortuna Düsseldorf, who stays with 27 after falling in Munich, and three from Mainz, fifteenth and first saved, who lost this Saturday at home to Hoffenheim ( 7th).

In the other two games this Saturday, Hertha Berlin (9th) and Eintracht Frankfurt (12th) managed to defeat Augsburg (14th) and Wolfsburg (6th), respectively.

In the rest of the day, the classification for the next Champions League will be at stake.

Dortmund start with the advantage, second with 57 points and that on Sunday they will visit bottom team Paderborn, but the team trained by the Swiss Lucien Favre cannot be trusted.

Bayer Leverkusen ranked third with 56 points after beating Freiburg 1-0 on Friday (8th), but could lose their place on the podium if RB Leipzig (4th with 55 units) wins Cologne (11th) on Monday or if Borussia Mönchengladbach (5th with 53) do the same on Sunday at home against FC Union Berlin (13th).

This 29th day confirms the trend detected since the championship resumed in mid-May: playing behind closed doors hurts local teams, who have only imposed themselves in seven games of the 33 disputed, that is, 21%, for 45% of local wins in the last two seasons.