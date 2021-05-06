with 84.59 million sold, it is projected to break the 100 million mark faster than Wii or PS4

Spectacular figures for Nintendo’s hybrid console, which has just announced the results for its fiscal year 2021 (April 2020-March 2021), and which has exceeded its own forecasts, already very high. They calculated to sell during the year 24 million units of his console, but finally they have been 28.83 million.

That puts the console at total figures of 84.59 million consoles sold since its launch, which translates into an annual growth of 37.1% and almost 5 million more compared to the last financial report of February. They were not the only data in the report, which points to 2,618 million euros in profits for the digital section of the business, which represents an annual increase of 68.5%.

Nintendo has broken down from which departments its profits come, which total 13.383 million euros (34.8% increase compared to 2020): 51% from hardware, 26% from physical software, 12% from digital downloads, 8% from Nintendo Switch Online, inserted advertising and exclusively digital games, and 3% from mobiles. In summary, and this data is spectacular, 5,165 million euros in profits, an 88.4% increase compared to last year, which sets a record for the brand.

Surpassing Playstation 4 and Wii

However, the most impressive data comes from the comparison that analyst Daniel Ahmad has made on Twitter: if we compare the growth in sales of Nintendo Switch during these years and if it continues to maintain the same growth progression, it will exceed the 100 million mark units sold faster than two undisputed industry hits such as the Playstation 4 and the Wii itself from Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch has sold in 84.59 million units after 49 months on the market. When launch aligned, the Switch is selling faster than the Wii and PS4. It will also surpass the 100m unit milestone faster than the Wii and PS4 did. pic.twitter.com/yUGfdZtepQ – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 6, 2021

At the moment, says Ahmad, it has already surpassed the marks of Game Boy Advance and PSP, and will soon catch up with Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. It is longer distance from the millionaire Nintendo DS, but it will undoubtedly end up catching up with it. Much of the blame for this success lies with the software, with unique hits: according to the report Switch already has 36 games in its catalog that have exceeded one million in sales. 22 of them are first-party.

The current ranking of Switch titles is this:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (35.39 million units) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (32.63 million units) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (23.84 million units) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (22, 28 million units) Pokémon Sword / Shield (21.10 million units) Super Mario Odyssey (20.83 million units) Super Mario Party (14.79 million units) Pokémon Let’s Go (13.28 million units) Splatoon 2 (12.21 million units) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (10.44 million units)

